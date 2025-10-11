LIVE TV
‘Don’t Travel If You’re Broke’, Says Internet After Couple Sleeps At Airport To Save Rs.40,000 During F1 Weekend

A couple visiting Singapore during the F1 Grand Prix chose to sleep at Changi Airport after finding hotel prices skyrocketing to over $400 per night. Their TikTok video, filmed in the airport’s “Sleeper Village,” went viral as netizens debated luxury, budget travel, and soaring race weekend costs.

A weekend stay for a couple in Singapore during the F1 race turned into a dramatic turn of events (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 11, 2025 20:46:02 IST

‘Don’t Travel If You’re Broke’, Says Internet After Couple Sleeps At Airport To Save Rs.40,000 During F1 Weekend

A couple spending the weekend in Singapore on the F1 race came to know that the hotel prices had soared astronomically and so much that they were shocked to know this.

The couple posted a picture of their stay at the Changi Airport on a post that went viral on social media, saying that they opted to spend their night at the airport rather than spend more than 35,500 dollars (400 dollars) to stay in a hotel.

Tourists Choose Airport Over Luxury Stay

There was a mixed response among the netizens as some were pleased with their decision, whereas the locals felt they were converting one of the best airports into a sleeping ground.

The video that was posted by Sheri on TikTok is trending on social media. The user posted that he had just come back to the Bintan Islands and was not willing to pay the soaring hotel prices. In the video, Sheri stated that it was astronomical in terms of the prices of hotels and lodging due to the Formula One race, and she could not afford to spend 400 dollars to sleep.

F1 Fans Shocked as Hotel Prices Soar

The couple’s future adventure saw them go on a long tour at the airport, and ultimately, they had a place to have a nap before the boarding gates opened to allow them to board their flight. “This is not where we are supposed to sleep, but we are searching,” said Sheri as they walked through the airport. 

They finally settled down in the “Sleeper Village” with half a dozen or so other overnight guests, and were keeping a close watch of their baggage.

Sheri also taped herself having a shower in the restroom of the airport before getting back to the Sleeper Village to prepare to relax at night. “Wish us luck. And wishing that everything around us remains dear, said she.

The couple wrote their morning update, and they were reminiscing about their experience. Even though Sheri had to deal with approximately four and a half hours of sleep, she said she was glad not to spend money on a hotel. “It was not the best night of my sleep, but we did it. We did not even need to pay in a hotel. Wow,” she concluded the video.

How did the Internet react?

One user was quick to comment, “We adults work we deserved comfort, Don’t travel if you’re broke.” Another stated, “Thanks to them, Changi will definitely do something about it and it’s not going to look pleasant.”

An individual stated, “Please, we don’t want our ranking to be affected by people skimming it at the world’s most gorgeous airport. Plan on advance & book your hotel.” 

One suggested, “Travel tip: airports are for arrivals and departures, not overnight stays. Plan smarter next time.” 

ALSO READ: Disgusting Act Caught On Cam: Did An Australian Woman Pee In An Udaipur Lake With Her Pants Down In Open? Here’s The Truth

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 8:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS