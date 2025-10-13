LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station china bihar election Boeing 787 Dreamliner donald trump St Peters Basilica israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

A German woman living in Mumbai has gone viral for praising India’s trains, food, and 5G network in her video “Things better in India than Germany.” Her take sparked mixed reactions online, with many applauding her praise and others debating her claims.

German woman’s viral video praising India’s trains, food, and 5G network has sparked mixed reactions. (Screengrab: IG/life.in.mumbai)
German woman’s viral video praising India’s trains, food, and 5G network has sparked mixed reactions. (Screengrab: IG/life.in.mumbai)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 13, 2025 07:36:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

A German woman currently living in Mumbai has gone viral on social media after posting a video titled “Things that are better in India than in Germany.” In her Instagram reel, she highlighted several aspects of Indian life that, according to her, outshine those in her home country from the efficiency of trains to the availability of high-speed mobile networks and plant-based food options.

“When Indian Railways starts running smoother than Deutsche Bahn. Germany: fast trains. India: trains that actually show up,” she wrote in the caption, sparking laughter and discussion among users. The woman went on to list things she found better in India, including widespread 5G and 4G connectivity even in remote areas, the presence of women-only sections on trains, digital clock-in systems at workplaces, affordable train services, energy-saving switchable sockets, and the abundance of vegetarian food options on delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. She also mentioned India’s year-round sunshine, humorously describing it as “99 per cent Sun.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Volunteer (@life.in.mumbai_)



The video has already crossed eight lakh views and continues to attract a flood of reactions. While many appreciated her positive take on India, others were quick to express skepticism. “Trains on time? What a joke!” one user commented, while another added, “A foreigner is appreciating India and Indians can’t even digest it. Dear Indians, how far will you go to let down your own country?”

Another user observed, “A German is defending India and Indians are defending Germany. I see the world is healing.” Some also questioned her comparison, particularly about network quality, noting that Western countries are often assumed to have better infrastructure.

The viral clip has sparked a broader conversation on social media about how India’s rapid digital and infrastructural growth is being noticed by foreigners. It also reflects how everyday experiences from reliable internet to accessible vegetarian food are shaping India’s modern identity in the eyes of the world.

ALSO READ: Parking Dispute Turns Ugly: Bihar Man Beats Up Milk Parlour Owner In Bengaluru, Later Thrashes His Bodyguards, Gets Arrested

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 7:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: German Woman viral videoviral Instagram videoviral video

RELATED News

American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
Parking Dispute Turns Ugly: Bihar Man Beats Up Milk Parlour Owner In Bengaluru, Later Thrashes His Bodyguards, Gets Arrested
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…
Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
China's Wingtech seeks government help after Dutch intervention at Nexperia unit
From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral
Moody Blues singer and bassist John Lodge dies at 82
Dutch government intervenes at Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia
Days Less Hot, Nights Getting Colder: Winter Knocks On Delhi NCR, Time To Pull Out Blankets
Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15
Why Did Donald Trump Impose 100% Tariff On China? Explained
BRIEF-Biotron Requests Trading Halt Pending Material Acquisition, Capital Raising Announcement
From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral
From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral
From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral
From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS