From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral

A German woman currently living in Mumbai has gone viral on social media after posting a video titled “Things that are better in India than in Germany.” In her Instagram reel, she highlighted several aspects of Indian life that, according to her, outshine those in her home country from the efficiency of trains to the availability of high-speed mobile networks and plant-based food options.

“When Indian Railways starts running smoother than Deutsche Bahn. Germany: fast trains. India: trains that actually show up,” she wrote in the caption, sparking laughter and discussion among users. The woman went on to list things she found better in India, including widespread 5G and 4G connectivity even in remote areas, the presence of women-only sections on trains, digital clock-in systems at workplaces, affordable train services, energy-saving switchable sockets, and the abundance of vegetarian food options on delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. She also mentioned India’s year-round sunshine, humorously describing it as “99 per cent Sun.”

Watch here:







The video has already crossed eight lakh views and continues to attract a flood of reactions. While many appreciated her positive take on India, others were quick to express skepticism. “Trains on time? What a joke!” one user commented, while another added, “A foreigner is appreciating India and Indians can’t even digest it. Dear Indians, how far will you go to let down your own country?”

Another user observed, “A German is defending India and Indians are defending Germany. I see the world is healing.” Some also questioned her comparison, particularly about network quality, noting that Western countries are often assumed to have better infrastructure.

The viral clip has sparked a broader conversation on social media about how India’s rapid digital and infrastructural growth is being noticed by foreigners. It also reflects how everyday experiences from reliable internet to accessible vegetarian food are shaping India’s modern identity in the eyes of the world.

