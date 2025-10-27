Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Here are 50+ heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes for Chhath Puja 2025, perfect for sharing with family, friends, or on social media:​

May the rituals of Chhath Puja bring you strength, serenity, and spiritual fulfilment.​

Happy Chhath Puja! May this sacred festival fill your life with divine light and prosperity.​

May peace, happiness, and prosperity occupy your life in this Chhath Puja.​

Wishing you a day filled with sacred prayers and divine grace.

May you be blessed with power, courage, and success this Chhath Puja.​

May the holy water and rituals of Chhath Puja purify your soul and fill you with positivity.​

On this auspicious day, may Chhathi Maiya remove all obstacles from your life.​

May Surya Dev guide your path with warmth and wisdom.​

May every sunrise of Chhath Puja bring hope and every sunset peace.​

Praying for good health, long life, and eternal happiness for you and your loved ones.​

May this Chhath Puja strengthen the bonds of your family and fill your hearts with devotion.​

Let the rays of the setting and rising sun wash away all your worries and bring peace.​

May Chhathi Maiya shower her blessings and fulfill all your wishes.​

On this sacred occasion, may the rising sun bring peace, positivity, and growth in your life.​

Wishing you and your family good health and happiness on this divine festival of Chhath.​

May the Sun God bless you with strength, prosperity, and success. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!​

May your prayers rise with the sun and bring you peace and happiness.​

As you offer arghya to the Sun God, may all your sorrows vanish and dreams be fulfilled.​

Worship the Sun God, thank the river, and honor the promise of devotion. Happy Chhath Puja.​

May the Sun God fill you with energy and passion! Happy Chhath Puja!​

Let the lamps float and your heart glow. May this Chhath bring new dreams and achievements.​

In this festival of light and water, may your life overflow with blessings and joy.​

May your fast be sincere and your devotion unwavering—wishing you a meaningful Chhath.​

May Chhathi Maiya’s blessings bring happiness, success, and health to your life.​

I hope the grace of Lord Surya brings joy, wealth, and health to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!​

Every diya is a reminder that darkness never triumphs.​

Offerings in your hand and hope in your heart — celebrate Chhath with devotion.​

Let the silence of dawn by the river bring you inner peace. Happy Chhath Puja!​

Light your heart before you light your diya.​

May your prayers rise with the sun and your troubles set with it.​

May this Chhath Puja light up your life with prosperity and success.​