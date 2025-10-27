LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Chhath Puja 2025, the festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated with immense devotion and purity across India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. As devotees offer prayers and perform rituals on riverbanks, it’s also a time to share love and blessings with family and friends. Here are 50+ heartfelt Chhath Puja wishes, messages, and quotes you can send to express gratitude, positivity, and good fortune. Celebrate this auspicious festival by spreading warmth and happiness through these meaningful words.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 27, 2025 09:53:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Here are 50+ heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes for Chhath Puja 2025, perfect for sharing with family, friends, or on social media:​

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes

  • May the Sun God bless you with strength, prosperity, and success. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!​
  • Wishing you and your family good health and happiness on this divine festival of Chhath.​
  • On this sacred occasion, may the rising sun bring peace, positivity, and growth in your life.​
  • May Chhathi Maiya shower her blessings and fulfill all your wishes.​
  • Let the rays of the setting and rising sun wash away all your worries and bring peace.​
  • May this Chhath Puja strengthen the bonds of your family and fill your hearts with devotion.​
  • Praying for good health, long life, and eternal happiness for you and your loved ones.​
  • May every sunrise of Chhath Puja bring hope and every sunset peace.​
  • May Surya Dev guide your path with warmth and wisdom.​
  • On this auspicious day, may Chhathi Maiya remove all obstacles from your life.​
  • May the holy water and rituals of Chhath Puja purify your soul and fill you with positivity.​
  • May you be blessed with power, courage, and success this Chhath Puja.​
  • Wishing you a day filled with sacred prayers and divine grace.
  • May peace, happiness, and prosperity occupy your life in this Chhath Puja.​
  • Happy Chhath Puja! May this sacred festival fill your life with divine light and prosperity.​
  • May the rituals of Chhath Puja bring you strength, serenity, and spiritual fulfilment.​

Heartfelt Chhath Puja Messages

  • May your prayers rise with the sun and bring you peace and happiness.​
  • As you offer arghya to the Sun God, may all your sorrows vanish and dreams be fulfilled.​
  • Worship the Sun God, thank the river, and honor the promise of devotion. Happy Chhath Puja.​
  • May the Sun God fill you with energy and passion! Happy Chhath Puja!​
  • Let the lamps float and your heart glow. May this Chhath bring new dreams and achievements.​
  • In this festival of light and water, may your life overflow with blessings and joy.​
  • May your fast be sincere and your devotion unwavering—wishing you a meaningful Chhath.​
  • May Chhathi Maiya’s blessings bring happiness, success, and health to your life.​
  • I hope the grace of Lord Surya brings joy, wealth, and health to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!​
  • Every diya is a reminder that darkness never triumphs.​
  • Offerings in your hand and hope in your heart — celebrate Chhath with devotion.​
  • Let the silence of dawn by the river bring you inner peace. Happy Chhath Puja!​
  • Light your heart before you light your diya.​
  • May your prayers rise with the sun and your troubles set with it.​
  • May this Chhath Puja light up your life with prosperity and success.​
  • Let Surya Dev’s rays cure what time did not.​

Inspirational Chhath Puja Quotes

  • “Chhath is not just a ritual, it’s a celebration of discipline, devotion, and gratitude.”​
  • “The rising sun reminds us to start each day with hope and humility.”​
  • “Faith is standing in the river and trusting that the Sun will rise again.”​
  • “Purity of intention brings the purest blessings.”​
  • “Blessings creep quietly, like the setting sun on Chhath.”​
  • “May this Chhath teach you that faith always rises with the sunrise.”​
  • “Chhath Puja shows us that strength and peace can go hand-in-hand.”​
  • “Faith isn’t ritual; it’s rhythm, the rhythm of belief.”​
  • “Sunlight on water, a mirror of divine love.”​
  • “Light doesn’t dispel darkness, it changes it.”​
  • “Blessings grow in silence, beneath the golden Chhath sky.”​
  • “When faith intensifies, miracles become commonplace.”​

Short Status & Greetings

  • Fasting, praying, and celebrating the glory of Chhathi Maiya. Happy Chhath Puja!​
  • May the rising sun bring new hopes and blessings this Chhath Puja!​
  • Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed Chhath Puja.​
  • May you and your family be showered with grace on this holy festival.​
  • May Chhath Puja remove darkness and fill your life with eternal light.​

Use these wishes and quotes to uplift your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Chhath Puja 2025. 

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhath Puja 2025 wishesChhath Puja celebrationChhath Puja festival 2025Chhath Puja greetingsChhath Puja images and quotesChhath Puja quotesChhath Puja SMSChhath Puja statusChhath Puja WhatsApp wishesHappy Chhath Puja messages

RELATED News

Condoms In Delhi Metro? Daily Commuter Gets The Shock Of His Life After Spotting A Box Full Of Condoms But Here’s The Truth Behind It

‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Trends Again After Shampy Caught Kissing Someone Else, Controversial Clip Goes Viral

Love Offline: Why Real-World Romance Is Winning Hearts Again In The Digital Age

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Chhath Puja Holiday in Delhi 2025: Will Offices and Banks Remain Closed? Full Details Here

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (27.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Rohini Kalam, Asian Games Jiu Jitsu Representative, Found Dead At Home

Pakistan Issues Final Warning To Taliban, Peace Talks With Afghanistan Hit Deadlock In Turkey, ‘Illogical & Detached…’

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

QUICK LINKS