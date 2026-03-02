Happy Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

LIVE TV
Holika Dahan 2026: Holika Dahan will be observed on March 2 this year, marking the beginning of the Holi festivities. In some regions, the ritual bonfire will be lit on March 3 depending on local calendars and muhurat timings. Popularly known as “Chhoti Holi”, the occasion symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with prayers and the ceremonial burning of firewood.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 2, 2026 08:35:36 IST

Holika Dahan 2026: Holika Dahan will be observed on March 2 this year, marking the beginning of the Holi festivities. In some regions, the ritual bonfire will be lit on March 3 depending on local calendars and muhurat timings. Popularly known as “Chhoti Holi”, the occasion symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with prayers and the ceremonial burning of firewood.

As families gather around the sacred fire, many also exchange warm wishes and messages with loved ones. Here’s a curated list of greetings, quotes and status ideas you can share on Holika Dahan 2026.

Holika Dahan 2026: Heartfelt Wishes

  • May happiness be the brightest colour in your life and stay with you forever. Wishing you a blessed Holika Dahan.
  • A sincere relationship does not need loud words, a gentle greeting is enough. Warm wishes on Holika Dahan.
  • May the sacred fire cleanse your heart and fill your life with positivity and sweetness. Happy Holika Dahan.
  • Let’s forget old grievances and begin anew with colours of joy and harmony this Holika Dahan.
  • May this auspicious evening bring peace, prosperity and good health to you and your family.

Inspiring Quotes For The Occasion

  • May the canvas of your life be painted with vibrant shades of happiness this Holika Dahan.
  • Holi celebrates togetherness and brotherhood, let’s cherish and strengthen every bond.
  • May the festival add beautiful colours to your dreams and guide you towards success.
  • As the flames rise high, may negativity fade away and positivity illuminate your path.

Messages, Greetings And Status Updates

  • Blue for peace, yellow for joy, green for growth and red for love, may every colour brighten your life.
  • This is the perfect time to mend relationships and reconnect with those who matter most.
  • Forgive, forget and embrace new beginnings as we celebrate Holika Dahan.
  • May your life be filled with laughter, vibrant moments and sweet celebrations.
  • Bright colours, festive sweets and joyful songs, here’s wishing you a cheerful and safe Holika Dahan.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:35 AM IST
Tags: Happy HoliHappy holi date 2026Happy holika dahan 2026 quotesHappy holika dahan 2026 statusHappy holika dahan 2026 wishesHoli 2026Holika dahan 2026 grahanHolika dahan 2026 shubh muhurat

QUICK LINKS