Digital creator and Gujarati influencer Hetal Parmar was the subject of lots of social media interest when an allegedly viral video clip showing her leaked online in mid March 2026. The viral short video, which went viral via such apps as WhatsApp and Telegram, allegedly revealed Parmar in a compromising position, which is why a real outburst of mixed emotions followed among the netizens and supporters. Being a content creator on lifestyle and family based videos concentrating on the traditional Gujarati culture, the image of Parmar was questioned instantly as the video went viral and attracted people to search a lot.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence On ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip, Here’s What You Need To Know

To this, Parmar uploaded on her Instagram account to issue a blanket denial of the video as fake and (possibly) produced by AI based deepfake or morphing technology to defame her and harm her reputation within the digital creator ecosystem. She talked about the scandal through a video clip and a local online talk show in which she implored the people in her audience to cease sharing the video and emphasized that the individual shown in the video was not her. Parmar also proposed that the video had been edited with high end artificial intelligence features, which can effectively overlay the face or body of someone onto unrelated video footage, a fact that continues to be a digital issue in recent years with cases involving other influencers and celebrities.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence On ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip, Here’s What You Need To Know

Parmar also declared that he is intending to sue the people who uploaded and shared the clip as provided by the Indian IT laws which criminalize distribution of sexually explicit or morphed materials without consent. Her response highlights the wider problems of deepfake technology and digital safety, with analysts saying that such fake video shared and distributed can lead to reputation loss and mental health issues, and that fact checking and responsible posting are more significant than ever in the age of AI generated media.

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