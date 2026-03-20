Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Air India flight status Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Ashok Kharat arrest case Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Ashok Kharat, a self styled godman in Nashik, was arrested for repeatedly raping and hypnotising women, with police recovering 58 obscene videos secretly recorded in his office.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 20, 2026 12:13:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: A high profile criminal case has been reported in the State of Maharashtra after Ashok Kharat, the criminal who goes by the name of the Captain of Nashik was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch on several counts including sexual exploitation. The retired Merchant Navy officer and numerologist aged 67 was arrested on accusation of repeatedly raping and hypnotising a woman. According to the police, he was an influential spiritual guide and could draw and abuse women in the name of administering occult rituals and remedies resulting in saving their families of misfortune. This was further worsened by the fact that an obscene video concerning the case became viral and the police had to extend their investigation.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The greatest evidence found by the investigators was a pen drive that had 58 obscene videos claiming to have been shot with the help of the concealed CCTV cameras planted inside the office of Kharat in Canada Corner, Nashik. Police accuse that these cameras were smartly fitted and were utilized to capture covertly intimate moments between the self-proclaimed godman and several women. These were subsequently procured systematically to an encrypted storage media, confiscated by the Nashik Crime Branch. Most of the women involved in the clips are said to be high profiles in business and entertainment making the scandal surrounding this case more outrageous. Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS Tejaswini Satpute is currently investigating political links of Kharat and the overall criminal nexus. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The arrest of Kharat has brought about intense controversy and political uproar over Maharashtra, and the opposition party leaders have raised questions on how far the accused has received an influence of the elite and whether there are powerful people who might have helped him to escape the case. Police also discovered firearms and ammunition during the midnight raid to arrest him at his farmhouse and this compounded the seriousness of the charges leveled against him. In the investigation, the SIT is observing the identity of the women in the videos with maximum discretion to ensure that their privacy is not compromised in the process of investigation. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Who Is Ashok Kharat? Retired Navy Officer Arrested By Nashik Police In Sexual Exploitation Case Following Seizure Of 58 Objectionable Videos

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kharat Viral MMSAshok Kharat Viral MMS downloadAshok Kharat Viral MMS linkAshok Kharat Viral MMS WatchAshok Kharat Viral Videoviral mmsviral mms india

RELATED News

Chaotic Scenes At Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple Spark Anger Among Devotees, Viral Video Shows Loss Of Spiritual Calm; Netizens React | WATCH

‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

Happy Ugadi 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Status, Captions And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Status, Captions And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Unlock Maa Durga’s Divine Energy Today With These Magical Wishes For Your Loved Ones

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nimisha Nair? Actor Shares Shocking Video Showing ‘Drunk Men’ Blocking Her Cab And Harassing Her In Mumbai, Files FIR

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Rupee Breaches 93 Per Dollar For First Time, Falls 19 Paise In Early Trade Amid Iran War-Driven Oil Shock

Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

Cocktail 2 Teaser Drops In Theatres: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Sharing Beach Vibes, Road Trips And Love Triangle Twist?- All You Need To Know

HPBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Date, Download Link Here

US F‑35 Struck In West Asia? Iran Claims Historic ‘World’s First Hit’ As Tensions Spike In US‑Israel War — Watch Video

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 20 And 21 For Eid al-Fitr 2026? Check Details Inside

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026: When And Where To Download Tier-I Hall Ticket

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS