Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: A high profile criminal case has been reported in the State of Maharashtra after Ashok Kharat, the criminal who goes by the name of the Captain of Nashik was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch on several counts including sexual exploitation. The retired Merchant Navy officer and numerologist aged 67 was arrested on accusation of repeatedly raping and hypnotising a woman. According to the police, he was an influential spiritual guide and could draw and abuse women in the name of administering occult rituals and remedies resulting in saving their families of misfortune. This was further worsened by the fact that an obscene video concerning the case became viral and the police had to extend their investigation.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The greatest evidence found by the investigators was a pen drive that had 58 obscene videos claiming to have been shot with the help of the concealed CCTV cameras planted inside the office of Kharat in Canada Corner, Nashik. Police accuse that these cameras were smartly fitted and were utilized to capture covertly intimate moments between the self-proclaimed godman and several women. These were subsequently procured systematically to an encrypted storage media, confiscated by the Nashik Crime Branch. Most of the women involved in the clips are said to be high profiles in business and entertainment making the scandal surrounding this case more outrageous. Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS Tejaswini Satpute is currently investigating political links of Kharat and the overall criminal nexus.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How And Where Did The Self-Styled Godman Store 58 Sex Videos? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The arrest of Kharat has brought about intense controversy and political uproar over Maharashtra, and the opposition party leaders have raised questions on how far the accused has received an influence of the elite and whether there are powerful people who might have helped him to escape the case. Police also discovered firearms and ammunition during the midnight raid to arrest him at his farmhouse and this compounded the seriousness of the charges leveled against him. In the investigation, the SIT is observing the identity of the women in the videos with maximum discretion to ensure that their privacy is not compromised in the process of investigation.

Also Read: Who Is Ashok Kharat? Retired Navy Officer Arrested By Nashik Police In Sexual Exploitation Case Following Seizure Of 58 Objectionable Videos