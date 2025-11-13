LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > "If you want, I can…": Netizens Mock 'ChatGPT' Slip-Up On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn's Business Page

Pakistan’s English newspaper, Dawn, founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has become the talk of social media after an unexpected AI-related slip-up appeared in its Business section. In a report analyzing the recent surge in auto sales, an AI-generated note from ChatGPT accidentally made its way into the printed edition.

"If you want, I can...": Netizens Mock 'ChatGPT' Slip-Up On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s Business Page (Picture Credit: 'X')

Published: November 13, 2025 12:40:06 IST

Pakistan’s English newspaper, Dawn, founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has become the talk of social media after an unexpected AI-related slip-up appeared in its Business section. In a report analyzing the recent surge in auto sales, an AI-generated note from ChatGPT accidentally made its way into the printed edition.

The note read, “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

The error quickly went viral after X user Man Aman Singh Chhina posted an image of the misprint, writing, “ChatGPT can help design pages, give snappy headlines and also eat up jobs of the desk hands who use it. This is from Pak newspaper Dawn.”

The post spread rapidly across social media, racking up over 35,000 views within hours and sparking a wave of online reactions. Many users poked fun at the situation, while others debated the increasing reliance on AI in journalism. One user commented, “ means AI content.”

Dawn Issues An Official Apology

Responding to the incident, Dawn released a formal statement acknowledging the mistake and apologizing for the breach of its editorial policy.

“A newspaper report in today’s Dawn was originally edited using AI, which is in violation of Dawn’s current AI policy. The Dawn AI policy is available on our website,” the statement said.

The publication further clarified that the AI-generated artefact text had been removed from the digital version of the article and that the internal editorial process was under review.

“The matter is being investigated, and the violation of AI policy is regretted,” the statement concluded.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chatgptDawnDawn newsdawn newspaperdawn newspaper newsPakistani Newspaper Dawn

QUICK LINKS