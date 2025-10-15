Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

A video of an alleged virtual court session in the Delhi High Court has made it to social media and is spreading virally. The video has nothing to do with a court hearing and the judge cutting off the lawyer, but rather portrays a lawyer partaking in unprofessional personal behaviour before the online meeting.

Delhi Lawyer’s Alleged Virtual Court Video Goes Viral

It has been reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday, and the court was not in session and that people were awaiting the coming of the Judge.

It is captured with the lawyer sitting in his room in a court attire where he is seated half away and only the side of his face can be seen.

In front of him, a woman wearing a saree is seen standing. Then the lawyer is seen pulling her hand and pulling her to him. The woman is reluctant and appears to fight back yet the lawyer goes on and pecks her and she withdraws.

Welcome to Digital India Justice 😂 Court is online… but judge forgot it’s LIVE! ☠️ When tech meets tradition

— ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) October 15, 2025

How did the Internet react?

The video was already watched over 89.7K in less than two hours since the release. The personality of the woman and the lawyer in the video is yet to be substantiated. The Free Press Journal does not certify the authenticity of the viral video.

The netizens have responded to the viral video. Supreme Court Lawyer, Shashank Shekhar Jha reposted the video with the caption, “Delhi High Court.”

One user stated, “He is not judge. He seems to he an Advocate. This is the Court of Justice Jyoti Singh, Delhi High Court, and the Court was not in session.”

Another added, “The only thing surprising is that this happened on camera. World’s best judiciary,” and the next one stated, “Now you know why adultery was decriminalised.”

In June, the startling footage of a man who was present at the Gujarat High Court proceedings through video conferencing just sitting on a toilet apparently relieving himself had hit the social media in June.

The Gujarat High Court fined 1 lakh of money and sentenced the man to 15 days of community service.

