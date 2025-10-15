LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

A video allegedly from a Delhi High Court virtual session showing a lawyer in inappropriate behavior before the hearing has gone viral. Officials confirmed the court was not in session when the clip was recorded. The lawyer’s and woman’s identities remain unverified as the video spreads online.

A lawyer is seen engaging in inappropriate personal conduct ahead of the online session (PHOTO: X)
A lawyer is seen engaging in inappropriate personal conduct ahead of the online session (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 15, 2025 18:53:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

A video of an alleged virtual court session in the Delhi High Court has made it to social media and is spreading virally. The video has nothing to do with a court hearing and the judge cutting off the lawyer, but rather portrays a lawyer partaking in unprofessional personal behaviour before the online meeting.

Delhi Lawyer’s Alleged Virtual Court Video Goes Viral

It has been reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday, and the court was not in session and that people were awaiting the coming of the Judge.

It is captured with the lawyer sitting in his room in a court attire where he is seated half away and only the side of his face can be seen.

In front of him, a woman wearing a saree is seen standing. Then the lawyer is seen pulling her hand and pulling her to him. The woman is reluctant and appears to fight back yet the lawyer goes on and pecks her and she withdraws. 

How did the Internet react? 

The video was already watched over 89.7K in less than two hours since the release. The personality of the woman and the lawyer in the video is yet to be substantiated. The Free Press Journal does not certify the authenticity of the viral video.

The netizens have responded to the viral video. Supreme Court Lawyer, Shashank Shekhar Jha reposted the video with the caption, “Delhi High Court.”

One user stated, “He is not judge. He seems to he an Advocate. This is the Court of Justice Jyoti Singh, Delhi High Court, and the Court was not in session.” 

Another added, “The only thing surprising is that this happened on camera. World’s best judiciary,” and the next one stated, “Now you know why adultery was decriminalised.” 

In June, the startling footage of a man who was present at the Gujarat High Court proceedings through video conferencing just sitting on a toilet apparently relieving himself had hit the social media in June.

The Gujarat High Court fined 1 lakh of money and sentenced the man to 15 days of community service. 

Also Read: Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi high courthome-hero-pos-11lawyertrending newsviral video

RELATED News

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

Watch: Wrong Food Order Leads To Shocking Fight At Texas Fast Food Joint, Video Goes Viral

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Bursts Into Flames In China, Driver Burnt Alive. Here’s How To Ensure Safety In EVs

Who Is Treating Premanand Maharaj ji? Meet Vrindavan Saint’s Trusted Doctor, Dr. Ashish Sharma

Baba Vanga Predicts Something Terrible Could Happen In 2026, Warning Sparks Fear As World Might Witness…

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Brazil's Haddad backs partial revival of expired fiscal measure

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on dealmaking boost, CFO cites record pipeline

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Arrested For Killing Wife, Know How Murder Plot Was Revealed Six Months After She Died

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Wall St set for higher open after strong bank earnings, chip stocks rally

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Bank of America beats profit estimates on dealmaking strength, upgrades NII forecast

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded
Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded
Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded
Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded
QUICK LINKS