Home > Offbeat > Is Digital Garba The New Viral Trend? Mumbai Influencer Brings Navratri To NRIs With Creative Digital Garba Concept, Wins Internet

To bring Navratri cheer to his NRI friends, Mumbai content creator Viraj Ghelani went viral with a hilarious “Digital Garba” idea. He danced while holding printed photos of friends abroad, turning the festive moment into a creative and funny Instagram trend for Navratri 2025.

Digital Garba (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 15:41:42 IST

The festivities celebrated by Indians abroad do not have the same flair as when they are back home, and they miss out on the colours, rhythms and mutual happiness that make Navratri so memorable.

‘Digital Garba’ for NRI Friends Goes Viral

Mumbai-based content producer Viraj Ghelani, who wanted to fill this gap on behalf of his friends overseas, came up with a funny concept. With a following of more than a million people on Instagram, he launched the idea of a digital garba to his NRI friends this Navratri.

He did not dance with them physically, but Ghelani had to print photographs of two friends who lived in other countries, and dance garba with them in his hands, entangling them in the celebration.

He captioned the post as, “Jis jis ka Digital Garba karvana hai unko tag karo because they are missing the real Garba fun!”

Digital Garba Trend

The humorous video was a viral success and was praised due to its combination of humour and creativity. It has collected over 1.5 million views and over 70,000 likes since it was uploaded on September 24, 2025.

When, in February 2025, India and the rest of the world were in the midst of the festivities of Maha Kumbh 2025, a new idea surfaced, the so-called digital snan.

A man called Akaash Banerjee in Instagram presented this idea. He also filmed a video where individuals who were unable to be present at the Maha Kumbh would send him photos and he would perform a sacred act of snan (holy dip) on their behalf in the holy Triveni Sangam.

ALSO READ: Navratri Viral Video: Foreigners Ace The Garba Moves Like A Pro In Belgium Right On The Streets, Internet Asks To ‘Use Temple Premises’

Tags: garbanavratri 2025trending newsviral video

