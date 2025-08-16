Janmashtami 2025: Easy Janmashtami Recipes for Fasting (Vrat) – Quick & Healthy Options

India is celebrating Janmashtami 2025 today, on 16 August 2025, to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees across India and around the world are celebrating Lord Bal Gopal’s birth with devotion, prayers, and rituals. Many devotees observe fasting (vart) on this auspicious occasion. Let’s tell you all about the vart rules, timings, rituals, and some quick recipes.

What are the Vrat Timings?

Nishita Puja Muhurat: 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16, 2025. The total duration you will get of 43 minutes.

Midnight Moment (Hindu Nishita Kaal): 12:26 AM on 16 August, 2025

Vrat Parana Muhurat: 17 August 2025 at 5:51 AM

Chandrodaya (Moonrise): 10:46 pm on Krishna Dashami

What are the rules for Janmashtami Vrat?

You can only eat vrat-friendly foods like fruits, milk, dry fruits, sabudana, kuttu, singhara, makhana, etc.

Add rock salt (seendha namak) instead of regular salt to your meals.

avoid grains, cereals, onions, garlic, and smoking, etc as they are refrained from during fasting.

Can we drink water during Janmashtami fasting?

Yes, you can totally drink water during Janmashtami fasting because it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Drink as many electrolytes as you can to keep yourself energized all day. But it also depends on your vart type:

Nirjala Vrat: During this type of vrat, you refrain from eating any food or drinking any water. You can’t eat till puja.

Phalahar Vrat: During this type of fasting, you can eat fruits, drink milk, juices, water, and anything that depends on your customs and beliefs.

Easy Janmashtami Recipes for Fasting (Vrat)

Sabudana Khichdi

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilies, and boiled potatoes. Now add soaked sabudana and peanuts (optional). You can rock salt and cook for few minutes until translucent.

Singhare ka Halwa

Roast singhara ka atta in ghee until golden brown. Now add water and sugar and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Now add cardamom powder for fragrance and serve warm.

Makhana Kheer

Roast some makahana in ghee until crisp. Then boil milk and add makhana. Now cook it until soft. Now add sugar, cardamom, and garnish it with dry fruits.

Kuttu ka Cheela

Mix kuttu ka atta, boiled potatoes, green chilies, and coriander in water and make a flowy batter, then add rock salt. Now pour batter on a greased tawa, cook both sides till golden. Serve hot with mint chutney or curd.

Is Janmashtami Vrat compulsory?

No, Janmashtami vrat is your personal choice. Many devotees observe vart as an act of devotion. But if you suffer from any health conditions, then no need to risk your health; you can worship without fasting.