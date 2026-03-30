KitKat Heist in Europe: 12 Tonnes of KitKat Stolen in Transit to Poland, Over 413,793 Chocolate Bars Missing; Internet Says ‘Nobody Gets a Break’

In a bizarre and headline-grabbing incident, nearly 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolates, which are made by Nestle, were stolen while being transported across Europe, with the consignment en route from central Italy to Poland. The theft, confirmed in an official statement by the brand, has sparked both concern and humour online.

According to the statement, the stolen quantity amounts to roughly 12,000 kg, which translates to an estimated 413, 793 KitKat bars. The consignments were part of a routine supply chain movement between manufacturing and distribution hubs when it went missing.







12 Tonnes of KitKat Chocolate Stolen

The company said it is working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate the incident. Despite the scale of the theft, it reassured consumers that there are no safety concerns linked to the stolen products and that overall supply remains unaffected.

The vehicle and the merchandise remain unaccounted for. Nestle did not reveal where exactly the truck was lost.

Who Stole KitKat Chocolate Bars in Europe?

In a separate statement, KitKat said the missing bars are traceable via a unique batch code. Anyone scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would receive instructions on how to contact KitKat.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” KitKat said.

Internet Reactions to Stolen KitKat Chocolate Bars

One user said, “KitKat is the new currency”

kitkat is the new currency pic.twitter.com/tJO1YWNzJb — kPhantom (@kphantom_) March 29, 2026







Is this what happened to the KitKat truck? pic.twitter.com/apbP23UzhO — Ege (@egeberkina) March 29, 2026







Second user wrote, “It’s not about the chocolate, it’s about sending a message.

Nobody gets a break.”

It’s not about the chocolate, it’s about sending a message.

Nobody gets a break. pic.twitter.com/xXuvkvgy9q — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) March 29, 2026







Someone tell KitKat we have a prime suspect :

🚔🍫 pic.twitter.com/T6d1fvrFvV — Youyou (@youyoubax) March 29, 2026







pic.twitter.com/vFIXg6w6ij — Narodowy Front Krzewienia Cnót i Zapobiegania Złu (@FrontCnot) March 29, 2026







Third user commented, “Mentally done…

“WORLD: HAVE A BREAK

THIEF: SAY LESS”

Mentally done…

“WORLD: HAVE A BREAK

THIEF: SAY LESS 🏃‍♂️💨” pic.twitter.com/vylkw5Jt0u — Mentally Done Daily Sports Fan (@eyesnears91) March 30, 2026







Here is the culprit. pic.twitter.com/FeKmzw0YGL — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) March 29, 2026







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