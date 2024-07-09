Meet Apple's Longest-Serving Employee, Chris Espiona, Joined The Company At 14

Chris Espinosa’s story with Apple started with being an excellent student at Homestead High School where Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak studied. Espinosa first met Jobs at Paul Terrell’s Byte Shop, where Jobs was installing an Apple I at Byte Shop and he later met Woz at the shop and disregarding the lessons of his teachers, he continued going to Homebrew Computer Club which was crucial to all the pioneers of the computer industry.



Espinosa became Apple employee number 8 while still in high school, working on programs and public demos for the Apple II. According to apple.fandom.com, he started his freshman year at the University of California, Berkeley in 1978, where he met Andy Hertzfeld. During this time, he also rewrote the Apple II user guide under the direction of Jef Raskin, Apple’s publications manager. After completing his freshman year, Espinosa returned to Apple full-time as the director of documentation for the Macintosh project, where he hired a team to write technical documentation and user manuals.



Following his work on the Macintosh project, Espinosa transitioned to Apple’s Marketing division and contributed to the Kalieda project. Currently, he manages the Components and Scripting department, playing a vital role in the development of Apple’s Xcode developer tool.



MUST READ: Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Comes To His Rescue Amid His Dating Rumours With 20-Year-Old Model Lily Chee

Espinosa’s official start at Apple was on St. Patrick’s Day in 1977, although he had been working part-time for several months. He was present when Apple was incorporated in January 1977, and his initial tasks included testing the Apple II BASIC operating system. Notably, he also participated in some of the more unconventional activities at Apple, such as breaking into Steve Jobs’ office for various reasons.



Thus in 1985 when Steve Jobs left Apple to concentrate on NeXT, Espinosa found himself as the most senior staffer in Apple. When Jobs rejoiced in the company in 1997, Espinosa’s service with the firm was adjusted to show that he had been serving the firm all along.



In over 45 years in the electronics’ field, Espinosa has seen Apples evolution from the Apple I which was built by hand to modern and amazing products like the iPhone and the iPad.