LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Poonam Pandey, who earlier grabbed attention after a controversial fake death announcement to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has once again stirred debate online. On March 31, she shared two photos on Instagram, showing off what appeared to be a baby bump.

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank (Via Instagram)
Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 16:02:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Poonam Pandey, who earlier grabbed attention after a controversial fake death announcement to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has once again stirred debate online. On March 31, she shared two photos on Instagram, showing off what appeared to be a baby bump.

In the first image, she is seen lifting her T-shirt to highlight the bump. In the second, she poses with the outfit adjusted differently, but still drawing attention to her midsection. Her caption only included a pregnant woman, a milk bottle, and a baby emoji, without any clarification.

Fans React With Surprise, Doubt, And Questions

The post quickly drew mixed reactions. While some users congratulated her, many questioned whether the announcement was real. Comments ranged from disbelief to suspicion, with several asking for more details.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

A section of social media users also speculated that the images could be AI-generated. Others wondered if the post was an early April Fool’s prank, pointing to her past actions as the reason for their doubts.

Past Controversy Adds To Speculation

The confusion is being linked to her earlier controversy in 2024, when her team announced her death due to cervical cancer on Instagram. The next day, she revealed it was a publicity stunt meant to raise awareness about the disease. The move sparked widespread criticism and backlash online.

Following that incident, many users are now approaching her latest post with caution, unsure whether the announcement is genuine or another attempt to grab attention.

Personal Life In Focus

Pandey married her long-time partner, Sam Ahmed Bombay, in 2020 during the COVID-19 period. The relationship later turned turbulent, with Poonam filing a complaint against him, alleging abuse and threats.

ALSO READ: Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: April FoolPoonam Pandey baby bump postPoonam Pandey cervical cancer controversyPoonam Pandey controversyPoonam Pandey fake death stuntPoonam Pandey InstagramPoonam Pandey pregnancyPoonam Pandey PregnantPoonam Pandey viral postsocial media reactions

RELATED News

Terrifying Goa Video: Tourist Crashes Into The Sea After Parasailing Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Internet Demands Strict Safety Checks

Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

31 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Gujarat Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In A Pool In Surat While Friends Swam Close By, CCTV Reveals Final Harrowing Moments

Google Techie Seen Smoking Openly On Tarmac, Gets Aggressive With Staff At Bengaluru Airport; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Life of Puja? West Bengal Creator Pujarini Pradhan’s Viral Rise, ‘Industry Plant’ Claims, and Instagram Fame Explained

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Cuba Saying No To Communism? Fidel Castro’s Grandson’s ‘Want To Be Capitalist’ Remark Sparks Massive Backlash Amid ‘Deal With Trump’ Stance; Netizens Call Him A ‘Sinister Liar’

Big Move: Former Deloitte India Chairman PR Ramesh Joins VerSe Innovation as Independent Director

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 4: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Pitch Report

Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz

Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

NIC Recruitment 2026: 243 Scientist B Posts Announced, GATE Score Required, Check Eligibility and Key Dates

After Spain, Italy Denies US Aircraft Access To Military Base For Iran Operations As War Escalates

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank
Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank
Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank
Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

QUICK LINKS