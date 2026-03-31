Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Poonam Pandey, who earlier grabbed attention after a controversial fake death announcement to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has once again stirred debate online. On March 31, she shared two photos on Instagram, showing off what appeared to be a baby bump.

In the first image, she is seen lifting her T-shirt to highlight the bump. In the second, she poses with the outfit adjusted differently, but still drawing attention to her midsection. Her caption only included a pregnant woman, a milk bottle, and a baby emoji, without any clarification.

Fans React With Surprise, Doubt, And Questions

The post quickly drew mixed reactions. While some users congratulated her, many questioned whether the announcement was real. Comments ranged from disbelief to suspicion, with several asking for more details.

A section of social media users also speculated that the images could be AI-generated. Others wondered if the post was an early April Fool’s prank, pointing to her past actions as the reason for their doubts.

Past Controversy Adds To Speculation

The confusion is being linked to her earlier controversy in 2024, when her team announced her death due to cervical cancer on Instagram. The next day, she revealed it was a publicity stunt meant to raise awareness about the disease. The move sparked widespread criticism and backlash online.

Following that incident, many users are now approaching her latest post with caution, unsure whether the announcement is genuine or another attempt to grab attention.

Personal Life In Focus

Pandey married her long-time partner, Sam Ahmed Bombay, in 2020 during the COVID-19 period. The relationship later turned turbulent, with Poonam filing a complaint against him, alleging abuse and threats.

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