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Home > Offbeat News > Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

A couple’s Krabi vacation turned terrifying when they woke up to a hissing black cobra on their bed at 5 AM. The viral video shows chaos as hotel staff removed the venomous snake. The incident has raised concerns over hotel safety and wildlife intrusion in tropical destinations.

Couple Freezes as Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed
Couple Freezes as Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 31, 2026 15:19:32 IST

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Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

The couple discovered a deadly intruder who had entered their hotel suite on their Krabi, Thailand, vacation, which they had expected to be peaceful.

The room became noisy at 5 AM when one partner experienced a cold, scales-covered feeling that moved across their neck. The couple discovered their bed had become occupied by a hissing black cobra, which had entered their sleeping area.

The viral video shows a chaotic situation where hotel staff fight against a dangerous snake while guests escape from the room in complete disbelief.

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Krabi Hotel Safety Protocols

The incident has raised significant questions about two different aspects, which include regional hospitality standards and the ability of pest exclusion methods to function in tropical environments.



The “uninvited guest” in this situation appeared as a black cobra, which belongs to a species that possesses dangerous neurotoxic venom.

The emergency alert reached hotel staff who had to use emergency wildlife extraction methods to capture the snake and take it out of the guest room. The reptile returned to its natural habitat, but the room security deficiency demonstrated the need for complete perimeter security checks. 

The only effective method to stop wildlife from entering guest areas at Krabi, which features both dense jungles and high-end resorts, requires complete environmental protection.

Wildlife Encounter Precautions

Travel experts now recommend checking your surroundings because they believe it should become a mandatory travel procedure. Travelers need to check window seals and door gaps and air conditioning vents during check-in because these measures help them avoid wildlife encounters.

The “nope rope” incident shows that hotels that maintain their facilities well cannot protect themselves from wildlife entry. Experts recommend that travelers should raise their luggage above ground level while closing all access points after sunset to protect themselves from dangerous animal encounters during their vacation.

Also Read: Terrifying Goa Video: Tourist Crashes Into The Sea After Parasailing Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Internet Demands Strict Safety Checks

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Tags: Krabi cobra incidentThailand hotel horrorviral snake video

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Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

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Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

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Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral
Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral
Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral
Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

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