Home > Offbeat > Seattle Robbery Caught On Video: Menashe Jeweler Looted Of $4 Million In Just 90 Seconds

Seattle Robbery Caught On Video: Menashe Jeweler Looted Of $4 Million In Just 90 Seconds

A daring daylight heist shocked Seattle as four masked thieves stormed Menashe and Sons Jeweler, escaping in just 90 seconds. Armed with hammers, bear spray, and a Taser, the suspects smashed display cases and fled with millions in jewelry. Police are urging witnesses to come forward as the family-owned store reels from the brazen robbery.

Seattle’s Menashe and Sons Jeweler robbed in 90-second daylight heist; suspects fled with millions, police seek leads. Photos/X.
Seattle's Menashe and Sons Jeweler robbed in 90-second daylight heist; suspects fled with millions, police seek leads. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 03:51:55 IST

A family-owned jewelry store in Seattle was robbed in a daylight heist that lasted only 90 seconds, police said. The thieves made away with millions of dollars in merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Robbery Happens at Menashe and Sons Jeweler

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery at Menashe and Sons Jeweler in West Seattle around noon on August 14.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, which showed four masked suspects carrying out the crime in broad daylight, CBS affiliate KIRO reported.

Reports Say Suspects Were Armed and Aggressive

Police added that the suspects employed hammers to shatter a front glass door that was locked before they entered six display cases. Throughout the robbery, the group was said to be armed with a Taser and bear spray, which they brandished at employees in the store. Despite the menacing circumstances, no one was injured.

What Witnesses Saw

Bret Gibson, a gym employee across the street, explained to KIRO that the robbery was loud enough to be audible from his workplace.
“You could still hear like a bunch of breaking glass and banging around and stuff, so they were in there around noon still robbing the store while everybody was on the phone calling the police,” Gibson said.

Following the hold-up, suspects escaped in a getaway vehicle, police said. A canvass of the area did not find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line, authorities said.

Josh Menashe Store’s Account

Josh Menashe, vice president of the store, told the Associated Press that Menashe and Sons Jeweler will remain closed for some time.

“We’re pretty shook up as a staff,” he said.

Tags: Seattle jewelry storeSeattle jewelry store theftus newsWorld news

