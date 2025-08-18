Seattle Robbery Caught On Video: Menashe Jeweler Looted Of $4 Million In Just 90 Seconds

A family-owned jewelry store in Seattle was robbed in a daylight heist that lasted only 90 seconds, police said. The thieves made away with millions of dollars in merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Robbery Happens at Menashe and Sons Jeweler

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery at Menashe and Sons Jeweler in West Seattle around noon on August 14.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, which showed four masked suspects carrying out the crime in broad daylight, CBS affiliate KIRO reported.

NEW: Surveillance video shows the robbery of a jewelry store in West Seattle yesterday. The suspects made off with more than $2-million in watches and jewels in 90 seconds. I’ll talk with the owners on @komonews at 6. STORY: https://t.co/rdPMq8kZQ6 pic.twitter.com/K8Tt4yacvG — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) August 15, 2025

Reports Say Suspects Were Armed and Aggressive

Police added that the suspects employed hammers to shatter a front glass door that was locked before they entered six display cases. Throughout the robbery, the group was said to be armed with a Taser and bear spray, which they brandished at employees in the store. Despite the menacing circumstances, no one was injured.

What Witnesses Saw

Bret Gibson, a gym employee across the street, explained to KIRO that the robbery was loud enough to be audible from his workplace.

“You could still hear like a bunch of breaking glass and banging around and stuff, so they were in there around noon still robbing the store while everybody was on the phone calling the police,” Gibson said.

Following the hold-up, suspects escaped in a getaway vehicle, police said. A canvass of the area did not find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line, authorities said.

Josh Menashe Store’s Account

Josh Menashe, vice president of the store, told the Associated Press that Menashe and Sons Jeweler will remain closed for some time.

“We’re pretty shook up as a staff,” he said.

