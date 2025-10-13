LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

A Korean vlogger in India was racially harassed when an Indian man shouted “Coronavirus” at him. The viral video sparked outrage online, with users condemning the behaviour and highlighting the need for respect and cultural sensitivity toward foreigners.

When racism hits the streets: Korean vlogger called ‘Coronavirus’ in India (Screengrab: IG/Jin Scape)
When racism hits the streets: Korean vlogger called ‘Coronavirus’ in India (Screengrab: IG/Jin Scape)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 13, 2025 11:21:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

A shocking video of racism in India has created a sensation on the internet after a Korean YouTuber, Jin Scape, was jeered and abused as “coronavirus” by an Indian when he was walking on the street. The incident, posted on Instagram under the title “When I Met a Racist in India”, has led to widespread anger on the internet.

In the video, the Korean YouTuber is walking calmly when an Indian man at the back yells, “Corona Virus”. Aghast, Jin Scape faces him to inquire, “What did you call me? ” and to ask for clarification, “Do you think I am Chinese? ” The individual persists with disrespectful comments, trying to be friendly and mentioning “K-Pop” in a derogatory fashion. Jin Scape strongly retorts, “Don’t call corona to me, okay?



“If I tell you Pakistan, you won’t be good, right? It’s the same.”

The clip has since been viral on all social media sites, with netizens from India and worldwide condemning the act. Most pointed out the larger problem of racism among foreigners in India. One said, “Sorry that happened to you. We Northeast Indians also have the same thing, even in our own country.”

Another simply added, “Some Indians are annoying,” while others underlined the need to show outsiders respect no matter what country or religion they belonged to. This event has also created debates about civility, cultural sensitivity, and racism in India.

Social media commentators are demanding greater awareness and education to make sure that such conduct is not made routine. The viral clip emphasises the importance of fostering tolerance and respect for everybody, particularly tourists, and serves as a harsh reminder of the difficulties some encounter when visiting India.

ALSO READ: ‘This City Gives Everyone A Different Story’: UPSC Aspirant Says Goodbye To Delhi; Viral X Post Reflects On Struggles And Memories

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11Korean Vlogger viral videoRacismRacism viral videoviral video

RELATED News

‘This City Gives Everyone A Different Story’: UPSC Aspirant Says Goodbye To Delhi; Viral X Post Reflects On Struggles And Memories
From 5G To Food: German Woman Lists Why India Outshines Germany, Video Goes Viral
Man Urinates Amid Mass On Altar Of Confession At St. Peter’s Basilica In Vatican City
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross As Part Of Peace Deal
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…
Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

QUICK LINKS