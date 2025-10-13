Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger

A shocking video of racism in India has created a sensation on the internet after a Korean YouTuber, Jin Scape, was jeered and abused as “coronavirus” by an Indian when he was walking on the street. The incident, posted on Instagram under the title “When I Met a Racist in India”, has led to widespread anger on the internet.

In the video, the Korean YouTuber is walking calmly when an Indian man at the back yells, “Corona Virus”. Aghast, Jin Scape faces him to inquire, “What did you call me? ” and to ask for clarification, “Do you think I am Chinese? ” The individual persists with disrespectful comments, trying to be friendly and mentioning “K-Pop” in a derogatory fashion. Jin Scape strongly retorts, “Don’t call corona to me, okay?







“If I tell you Pakistan, you won’t be good, right? It’s the same.”

The clip has since been viral on all social media sites, with netizens from India and worldwide condemning the act. Most pointed out the larger problem of racism among foreigners in India. One said, “Sorry that happened to you. We Northeast Indians also have the same thing, even in our own country.”

Another simply added, “Some Indians are annoying,” while others underlined the need to show outsiders respect no matter what country or religion they belonged to. This event has also created debates about civility, cultural sensitivity, and racism in India.

Social media commentators are demanding greater awareness and education to make sure that such conduct is not made routine. The viral clip emphasises the importance of fostering tolerance and respect for everybody, particularly tourists, and serves as a harsh reminder of the difficulties some encounter when visiting India.

