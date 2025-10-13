LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘This City Gives Everyone A Different Story’: UPSC Aspirant Says Goodbye To Delhi; Viral X Post Reflects On Struggles And Memories

A UPSC aspirant, Shubh, bids an emotional farewell to Delhi after 15 months of preparation. Reflecting on struggles, growth, and unforgettable memories, he shares how the city tested him, taught life lessons, and shaped his journey.

15 months, countless lessons, and memories that will last a lifetime. (Photo: X/Shubh)
15 months, countless lessons, and memories that will last a lifetime. (Photo: X/Shubh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 13, 2025 10:12:59 IST

A heartwarming post by a UPSC aspirant saying goodbye to Delhi has won over the social media community, trending on X and evoking thoughts about the mixed bag of experiences that come with living in India’s capital.

The blog, posted by Shubh, who had lived in Delhi for 15 months to study for the UPSC exams, chronicles his grueling experience of transformation, hardships, and fondest moments he experienced living away from home. “After living here for 15 months, it’s so weird to just stuff my last one and a half years into a few suitcases and leave like Ranbir Kapoor leaving behind weddings in a climax scene,” he wrote.

Shubh painted a picture of Delhi as a city that takes its residents through every test. Be it the blazing heat of May or the biting January chill, the capital “humbles you, tests your patience and your fears,” he added, pointing out how living in the city helped him budget expenses, steer through daily madness, and establish relationships that felt like family.

Read his post here:



“I’m not romanticising Delhi, just acknowledging what it taught me,” Shubh emphasised. He reflected on the mental, physical, and emotional challenges he faced, describing how the experience, despite its lows, helped him grow in ways that weren’t always visible.

Shubh concluded with a heartfelt note about returning home to heal and rebuild, promising that he may revisit Delhi someday to relive memories and reconnect with the city that shaped him.

The post resonated with a lot of readers, who were inspired to share their own nostalgic stories of departing a city after a prolonged sojourn. One of the X users commented, “Saying goodbye to the very first city you’ve lived for quite a while takes some part of you with it… the evening stroll in the park, the morning tea at the nearby tea stall, the rain coming in through your room’s window… will always remain in your memory.”

Shubh’s going-viral farewell is an ode to the life-altering capability of residing in a new city, especially one as tumultuous and alive as Delhi, and how it leaves its mark on the people open to living it.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:12 AM IST
