Solar Eclipse August 2, 2025: Not Visible in India, Sutak Kaal Skipped — Read Precautions for Pregnant Women

The August 2, 2025 solar eclipse won’t be visible in India. While visible in parts of Africa, Europe, and North America, Sutak Kaal won’t apply. Pregnant women should follow basic precautions.

Published: July 31, 2025 16:35:53 IST

The partial solar eclipse on August 2, 2025, won’t be visible from India. Instead, it will be seen in certain regions of Africa, North America, and Europe. As the eclipse isn’t visible in India, the Sutak Kaal, considered an inauspicious period in Vedic astrology, will not be observed or applicable there.

What Is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is honestly one of those wild, blink-and-you-miss-it cosmic events. Here’s the gist: the Moon decides to slide right in between Earth and the Sun, blocking out sunlight and casting this massive shadow on random spots down here. If you’re in the lucky zone, you might look up and the Sun’s just… gone, like someone hit a cosmic dimmer switch, or maybe it looks like some celestial creature took a bite out of a glowing cookie. It’s surreal, almost theatrical, like the universe is flexing, showing off with this silent, jaw-dropping spectacle right above our heads.

Types of Solar Eclipses

  • Total Eclipse

    • The Sun is entirely covered by the Moon
    • The sun vanishes, turning day to night for a few moments

  • Partial Eclipse

    • Only a portion of the Sun is obscured
    • Appears as if the Sun has a “bite” taken out of it

  • Annular Eclipse

    • The Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving a visible “ring of fire”
    • Occurs when the Moon is farther from Earth and appears smaller than the Sun

Where Will The Eclipse Be Visible?

The path of totality will begin in the Atlantic Ocean. Even though the Eclipse isn’t going to be visible in India, it is going to be visible in more places than one. Here are a few: 

  • Spain

  • Morocco

  • Algeria

  • Tunisia

  • Libya

  • Egypt

From Egypt, it will go on to pass through the Red Sea and into; 

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Yemen

  • Somalia

What Is Sutak Kaal? Will It Be Applicable?

Sutak Kaal refers to the inauspicious period just before a solar eclipse. It is considered inauspicious from a religious point of view and is only applicable in regions experiencing a solar eclipse. Since India isn’t going to experience a solar eclipse, the Sutak Kaal does not apply here. 

What Does It Mean For A Pregnant Woman? How Will It Affect Them?

From a medical point of view, we have to take care of the following points: 

  • Never look at the sun directly, sometimes, even with sunglasses. 
  • If you plan to look at the eclipse, make sure to use special solar eclipse glasses, as normal sunglasses do not suffice.
  • Stay hydrated and take rest whenever needed. 

From a traditional point of view, however, stay aware of the following: 

  • Some traditions advise that pregnant women should not cut vegetables, sew, or do any sharp activities during a solar eclipse. 
  • It is also advised to stay indoors and take plenty of rest.
  • Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. 

