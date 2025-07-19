Perseids Meteor Shower 2025: Event Of Space Rocks Burning In Earth’s Atmosphere

There are countless scientific phenomenon that leave the humans surprised to no end and one of them is the Perseids Meteor Shower. An annual event showing the visually stunning display of space rocks burning up in earth’s atmosphere, Perseids Meteor Shower could soon be seen around August 2025 with an estimated 50-75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions as per Jagran Josh. There are many interesting informational pieces regarding the Perseids Meteor Shower and in this article, we will explore the scientific background of these showers, what is the Swift-Tuttle Comet and the meteor radiant. The Perseid Meteor Shower was discovered by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in 1861.

What is the Swift‑Tuttle Comet?

The parent body of the Perseids meteor shower, Comet 109/Swift-Tuttle is a periodic comet. This comet has a 133-year-orbital period, which means the the time an object takes to complete one full revolution around another object. As per the estimates, Swift‑Tuttle Comet’s nucleus is estimated to be 26 kilometres in diameter.

Do Swift‑Tuttle Comet lead to the Perseids Meteor Shower?

Yes, the Swift- Tuttle Comet lead to the Perseids Meteor Shower. The NASA Science website informs the readers that the bits of space debris responsible for the Perseid meteors had originated from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This comet takes an estimated 133 years to make a full orbit around the sun. Back in 1865, the Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli believed that the Swift-Tuttle Comet was the cause of the Perseids Meteor Shower.

When did the Comet Swift-Tuttle to the inner solar system?

The Comet Swift-Tuttle had first visited the inner solar system 33 years ago in 1992 and is expected to return in 2126.

What we know about the Swift‑Tuttle Comet’s radiant?

The Constellation Perseus is the radiant for the Swift-Tuttle Comet which means that it is the spot from which the Perseids meteor shower appear to originate. It is also the source of the meteor showers name- Perseids. An important thing to note is that the constellation for which a meteor shower is named is not the source of the meteors and only helps the viewers in determining which shower they are witnessing on a particular night.

