This Country Issues The World’s Most Expensive Passport, Find Out Here

Explore the cost spectrum of global passports, from UAE’s ₹1,400 travel document to Mexico’s ₹19,481 powerhouse, and discover the best value options.

A passport is not just a travel document; it is a gateway to the world. While most countries issue passports for a fee, the cost varies significantly depending on the country, reflecting the economic disparities and government policies worldwide. Let’s explore the fascinating spectrum of passport costs, from the most affordable to the most expensive.

The Cheapest Passport



Surprisingly, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers the cheapest passport in the world. A UAE passport can be obtained for just ₹1,400, a remarkably low cost considering its global reputation for luxury and opulence. Following closely is India, where a 10-year passport costs ₹1,524.95, making it the second most affordable globally as of April 2024. This affordability aligns with India’s efforts to make international travel accessible for its citizens.

Several other countries, including Hungary and Spain in Europe and African nations like Kenya and South Africa, also offer passports at a relatively low cost. This affordability highlights their focus on facilitating global mobility for their citizens.

Exceptional Value for Money

The Indian passport stands out not just for its affordability but also for its excellent cost-to-value ratio. Ranked 82nd in the Henley Passport Index 2024, it provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 58 countries. For just ₹152 annually, Indian citizens gain access to a decade of international mobility. Compared to global standards, this is one of the best deals available for frequent travelers.

Spain also emerges as a strong contender in terms of value. While its passport costs more than India’s, its holders can enjoy visa-free access to 194 countries, ranking it as one of the most powerful in the world. For Spanish citizens aged 30 and above, this passport offers unmatched value for its global reach.

The Most Expensive Passport

On the other end of the spectrum, Mexico issues the most expensive passport globally. A 10-year passport costs a hefty ₹19,481.75. Even shorter validity options, such as six-year and three-year passports, are among the costliest, ranking fourth and ninth globally, respectively.

Following Mexico is Australia, with a 10-year passport priced at ₹19,041. The United States, known for its extensive global reach, charges ₹13,868 for a 10-year passport. The high costs in these countries often reflect comprehensive security features and higher administrative expenses, as well as their strong positions in global diplomacy.

Understanding the Passport Price Divide

The disparity in passport costs underscores the economic and geopolitical differences between nations. While countries like India and the UAE focus on affordability and accessibility, nations like Mexico and Australia charge a premium, possibly due to enhanced security features, administrative expenses, and international privileges their passports confer.

For travelers, the cost of a passport is more than just a fee; it represents the opportunities and privileges it unlocks. Whether it’s the world’s cheapest passport in the UAE or the most expensive in Mexico, the price of global mobility is a reflection of national priorities and global standing.

