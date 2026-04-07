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Home > Offbeat News > Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

Kanwal Aftab Viral Pakistani MMS: The social media platforms now show a video that has become popular among users but requires independent verification for its authenticity.

Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir (Photo: X)
Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 7, 2026 15:48:25 IST

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Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

Kanwal Aftab is a Pakistani social media influencer who became famous through her TikTok and Instagram channels. She was born on January 9, 1998, in Lahore, Pakistan, and her various types of content consist of lifestyle, beauty, dancing, family oriented, etc. She has gained a substantial number of followers throughout her years on Instagram, with over four million followers. Most of her posts include her husband (Tiktoker Zulqarnain Sikandar) and their daughter. She works as an influencer on social media platforms while also doing both modelling and business through her established modelling and business ventures which have created multiple product lines that span various market sectors.

Kanwal Aftab Viral Pakistani MMS

In the last part of 2024, Kanwal Aftab found herself caught up in a large trend of influence amongst Pakistani influencers when a video was leaked portraying her in a compromising position and surfaced online. Kanwal became the fourth Pakistani influencer to face such content violation when she joined Minahil Malik Imsha Rehman and Mathira Khan who had experienced similar situations. The social media platforms now show a video that has become popular among users but requires independent verification for its authenticity. Kanwal has not publicly acknowledged either incident while she has not confirmed her relationship with either event.

Was Kanwal Aftab Viral MMS Real? Or AI?

Following a recent incident, a significant amount of discussion about online privacy, cyber harassment, and the ethics behind disclosing another person’s private material without their consent has taken place online. While numerous fans and creators condemned the distribution of this video as inappropriate and a breach of personal space, there were also some who speculated about why this video was leaked. Looking at other instances where similar leaks occurred has revealed a prevalent issue with the content creator community when distributing intimate content quickly over networks like WhatsApp or by way of social platforms such as X, often without consent or consequence. Cybersecurity experts and cyber advocacy groups around the world believe that these cases indicate an immediate need for more rigorous digital protection laws and increased legal accountability against individuals who share the private content of others. 

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Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

Currently, Kanwal Aftab continues to have an active public profile, but she has mostly maintained a low profile regarding the leaked video scandal. She has intermittently continued her activity on social media; however, at this time there has been no attempt to respond to any of the allegations or address her own views. There are still many fans of Kanwal who are advocating for others to have greater respect for confidentiality; in addition, supporters are encouraging others to see her work in a professional light and not to be distracted by this terrible leak. In the meantime, the plight of digital influencer digital rights and online harassment continues to receive media coverage in Pakistan and also continues to become more prominent in social platform discussions worldwide. 

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Why Is Everyone Searching For Part 2 And Part 3 Of The Video? Know The Truth

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Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

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Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

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Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir
Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir
Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir
Where Is Kanwal Aftab Now? Pakistani Influencer In Viral Private MMS Video Leak Controversy After Mathira Khan And Alina Amir

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