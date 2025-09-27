Watch: Durga Maa In Pakistan? Viral Video Shows Navratri Garba-Dandiya Night Celebrations In Karachi

Navratri celebrations are happening everywhere in India. In this moment, a viral video purporting to be from Pakistan has set social media abuzz, giving everyone a glimpse of lavish Garba and Dandiya celebrations in the neighbouring Islamic country.

The video posted by Instagram user Preetam Devria, a Hindu resident of Pakistan, depicts streets filled with colourful lights and lamps, with a gracefully dressed picture of Goddess Durga being kept for worship. Women in colourful lehengas and dupattas, and men in kurtas, are seen happily doing Garba and Dandiya, which signifies the essence of Navratri.

Glimpse of Navratri in Pakistan

Even though Pakistan is a Muslim-dominant nation, minority Hindu groups still celebrate major festivities such as Navratri, Diwali, and Holi enthusiastically. Another clip from Karachi too went viral online, depicting similar celebrations in which the faith followers had assembled to dance, pray, and worship Goddess Durga.

The viral clip has attracted mass interest, with Indians going in awe of the extent of celebrations in the neighboring country.

Watch here:







Social Media Reactions

Although most social media users appreciated the experience of the country’s cultural diversity, others showed surprise at such festivities. One of the users asked if vegetarians and Jains even exist in Pakistan, to which Devria replied, “Yes.” Another of the users quipped, “Celebration at its peak,” and one more user penned, “It’s wonderful to view others following their traditions in Pakistan. I love to see the diversity of our nation.”







But some people also commented on the plight of Hindus in Pakistan. One person commented, “Mushkil hai waha ke Hindu ko Hindu bane rehna. Jai Mata Di. Mata Hinglaj Bhawani kripa kare sab pe.” Another noted, “Bhai ek hi mandir hai Swaminarayan temple jaha sare Hindu ikattha hote hai.” Another user wrote: “Women don’t celebrate Navratri in Pakistan? Hijab ? Not allowed? Not safe??”







Navratri 2025 Dates

This year, Shardiya Navratri started on September 22 and will end on October 2, culminating on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), celebrating good triumphing over evil. The nine-day celebration is for Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, celebrated with fasting, prayers, music, and dance.

A Festival Beyond Borders

The Navratri party video in Pakistan that went viral is not only about Dandiya and Garba, but also about the perseverance of minority groups in holding on to their culture. It underlines how festivals such as Navratri bridge boundaries, unifying people in faith, dance, and tradition.

ALSO READ: Dragged, Beaten For Not Speaking Hindi: Kerala Students Allege Brutal Assault Near Delhi’s Red Fort