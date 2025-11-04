LIVE TV
WATCH: Spitting On Rotis At Wedding? Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage, Man Arrested

A viral video from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man allegedly spitting on rotis while preparing them at a wedding. Police arrested the accused, identified as Danish, after outrage on social media. Authorities say strict action will be taken for such unhygienic acts.

A wedding video from Bulandshahr has surfaced, which has gone viral on social media. (Screengrab: X/Indian Observer)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 4, 2025 13:24:16 IST

WATCH: Spitting On Rotis At Wedding? Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage, Man Arrested

A disturbing wedding video from Bulandshahr has surfaced, which has gone viral on social media. The said video apparently shows a man spitting on ‘rotis’ while making them at a food stall in a wedding. The video instantly went viral and created massive outrage online, demanding strict police action. In the aftermath, the police arrested the accused identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola locality.

The viral clip, according to police officials, shows the man preparing the rotis near a tandoor during a wedding ceremony and allegedly spitting on them before placing them inside the oven. The footage quickly spread across multiple platforms, triggering public anger over the unhygienic and offensive act.

Watch video here:



Arrest and Police Action

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Tejveer Singh confirmed the arrest, stating the accused was booked under relevant sections at the Pahasu Police Station on November 2. He has since been sent to jail.

“Strict action will be taken against whoever commits such acts that are detrimental to public health and disturbs social harmony,” police officials said.

Still more, authorities are considering whether this was an isolated incident or whether similar acts had happened in the past.

Social Media Outrage

The viral clip sparked broad condemnation, with netizens tagging police and district officials into the post to take immediate action. Many were also concerned over the hygiene standards at public events and advocated for strict monitoring of food preparations at weddings or large gatherings.

The citizens and netizens described it as an “act deeply unhygienic, shocking, and disrespectful,” wondering how such behavior went unnoticed during the event.

Hygiene Concerns at Public Events

The incident has again stirred debates around food safety and its monitoring at weddings, social gatherings, and outdoor catering. Social media users demanded that the administration ensure more stringent checks to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:24 PM IST
WATCH: Spitting On Rotis At Wedding? Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage, Man Arrested

QUICK LINKS