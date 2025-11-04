WATCH: Spitting On Rotis At Wedding? Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage, Man Arrested

A disturbing wedding video from Bulandshahr has surfaced, which has gone viral on social media. The said video apparently shows a man spitting on ‘rotis’ while making them at a food stall in a wedding. The video instantly went viral and created massive outrage online, demanding strict police action. In the aftermath, the police arrested the accused identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola locality.

The viral clip, according to police officials, shows the man preparing the rotis near a tandoor during a wedding ceremony and allegedly spitting on them before placing them inside the oven. The footage quickly spread across multiple platforms, triggering public anger over the unhygienic and offensive act.

Watch video here:

#Bulandshahr , UP:Major controversy during wedding ceremony in Aterna village under #Pahasu police station area Video goes viral — Allegations that the person making rotis in the feast mixed “spit” into the food Police are engaged in investigation

#UttarPradesh #ThookJihad pic.twitter.com/nLOvon6nRr — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) November 4, 2025







Arrest and Police Action

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Tejveer Singh confirmed the arrest, stating the accused was booked under relevant sections at the Pahasu Police Station on November 2. He has since been sent to jail.

“Strict action will be taken against whoever commits such acts that are detrimental to public health and disturbs social harmony,” police officials said.

Still more, authorities are considering whether this was an isolated incident or whether similar acts had happened in the past.

Social Media Outrage

The viral clip sparked broad condemnation, with netizens tagging police and district officials into the post to take immediate action. Many were also concerned over the hygiene standards at public events and advocated for strict monitoring of food preparations at weddings or large gatherings.

The citizens and netizens described it as an “act deeply unhygienic, shocking, and disrespectful,” wondering how such behavior went unnoticed during the event.

Hygiene Concerns at Public Events

The incident has again stirred debates around food safety and its monitoring at weddings, social gatherings, and outdoor catering. Social media users demanded that the administration ensure more stringent checks to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

