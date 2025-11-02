LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

A viral video from Delhi NCR shows an air purifier’s reading jumping from 97 to over 500 within seconds of opening a door, revealing how toxic the city’s air has become. As AQI levels hit ‘Severe’ across multiple locations, citizens slam government inaction and pollution apathy.

From 97 to 500 in seconds- Delhi is breathing poison. (Screengrab: X/@kapildhama)
From 97 to 500 in seconds- Delhi is breathing poison. (Screengrab: X/@kapildhama)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 14:36:47 IST

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

A chilling video from Delhi NCR has gone viral, capturing the alarming reality of the region’s worsening air crisis. The clip shows an air purifier’s reading jumping from 97 to over 500, the moment a resident opens the main door of his house. The sudden spike highlights just how hazardous the outdoor air has become, even infiltrating homes equipped with multiple purifiers.

The video was recorded by a Delhi-based market analyst, who wrote, “4 purifiers running 24×7 at home. Reading while all doors are closed – 100. Just opened the main door and touched – 500. Life has become hell in NCR and the government is busy in the Bihar campaign.”

Viral video shows how indoor air turns toxic within seconds

In the video, the air purifier initially shows a reading of 97 (relatively clean indoor air). Within seconds of opening the door, the display flashes past 500, indicating hazardous air quality, the worst level recorded on the scale. Air quality experts warn that exposure at this level can cause breathing difficulties even in healthy individuals, and is especially dangerous for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

Netizens outraged: “Pollution becomes a topic only during elections”

The video has ignited anger and frustration on social media. Users criticised political indifference and public irresponsibility:

  • “While Delhi’s choking on smog, the government is busy in Bihar. More focus on poll-itics than pollution!”

  • “Crackers, garbage burning, uncovered trucks do we even care about air pollution?”

Pollution spikes across Delhi: AQI hits ‘Severe’ at multiple locations

Delhi’s pollution levels have escalated sharply within 24 hours.
According to CPCB data, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 421 near AIIMS on Sunday, falling into the ‘Severe’ category. Saturday’s AQI was 245 (‘Poor’), reflecting a dangerous overnight jump.

AQI recorded at 8 AM Sunday across key locations:

Location AQI Level
RK Puram 421 (Severe)
Chandni Chowk 414 (Severe)
Rohini 415 (Severe)
Punjabi Bagh 403 (Severe)
Dwarka Sector 8 407 (Severe)

Most areas in Delhi NCR are currently under ‘Severe’ or ‘Very Poor’ categories.

Government begins restrictions on vehicles

To reduce vehicular pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented restrictions on goods vehicles.

A Delhi Transport Enforcement Team officer told ANI:
“BS-III commercial vehicles are being sent back. They are not allowed to enter Delhi.”

Water sprinklers and dust-control units have also been deployed across major intersections.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:36 PM IST
WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air
WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air
WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air
WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

QUICK LINKS