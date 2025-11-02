WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

A chilling video from Delhi NCR has gone viral, capturing the alarming reality of the region’s worsening air crisis. The clip shows an air purifier’s reading jumping from 97 to over 500, the moment a resident opens the main door of his house. The sudden spike highlights just how hazardous the outdoor air has become, even infiltrating homes equipped with multiple purifiers.

The video was recorded by a Delhi-based market analyst, who wrote, “4 purifiers running 24×7 at home. Reading while all doors are closed – 100. Just opened the main door and touched – 500. Life has become hell in NCR and the government is busy in the Bihar campaign.”

Viral video shows how indoor air turns toxic within seconds

In the video, the air purifier initially shows a reading of 97 (relatively clean indoor air). Within seconds of opening the door, the display flashes past 500, indicating hazardous air quality, the worst level recorded on the scale. Air quality experts warn that exposure at this level can cause breathing difficulties even in healthy individuals, and is especially dangerous for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

4 purifier running 24×7 at home Reading while all doors are closed – 100 Just opened main door and touched – 500 Life become hell in NCR and govt is busy in bihar campaign. pic.twitter.com/7b5Zg3QXea — Kapil Dhama (@kapildhama) November 1, 2025

Netizens outraged: “Pollution becomes a topic only during elections”

The video has ignited anger and frustration on social media. Users criticised political indifference and public irresponsibility:

“While Delhi’s choking on smog, the government is busy in Bihar. More focus on poll-itics than pollution!”

“Crackers, garbage burning, uncovered trucks do we even care about air pollution?”

Pollution spikes across Delhi: AQI hits ‘Severe’ at multiple locations

Delhi’s pollution levels have escalated sharply within 24 hours.

According to CPCB data, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 421 near AIIMS on Sunday, falling into the ‘Severe’ category. Saturday’s AQI was 245 (‘Poor’), reflecting a dangerous overnight jump.

AQI recorded at 8 AM Sunday across key locations:

Location AQI Level RK Puram 421 (Severe) Chandni Chowk 414 (Severe) Rohini 415 (Severe) Punjabi Bagh 403 (Severe) Dwarka Sector 8 407 (Severe)

Most areas in Delhi NCR are currently under ‘Severe’ or ‘Very Poor’ categories.

Government begins restrictions on vehicles

To reduce vehicular pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented restrictions on goods vehicles.

A Delhi Transport Enforcement Team officer told ANI:

“BS-III commercial vehicles are being sent back. They are not allowed to enter Delhi.”

Water sprinklers and dust-control units have also been deployed across major intersections.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Air Turns Toxic: AQI Hits 421, Authorities Enforce Vehicle Restrictions