Delhi's Air Turns Toxic: AQI Hits 421, Authorities Enforce Vehicle Restrictions

Delhi's Air Turns Toxic: AQI Hits 421, Authorities Enforce Vehicle Restrictions

Delhi’s air quality worsened sharply as AQI near AIIMS touched 421, falling into the ‘Severe’ category. Several monitoring stations recorded readings above 400. Authorities deployed dust-control measures, banned BS-III goods vehicles, and doubled parking fees under GRAP Stage II.

Delhi gasps for breath as AQI hits ‘Severe’ levels. (Photo: Canva)
Delhi gasps for breath as AQI hits ‘Severe’ levels. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 10:09:11 IST

Delhi’s Air Turns Toxic: AQI Hits 421, Authorities Enforce Vehicle Restrictions

Delhi’s air quality took a drastic turn for the worse on Sunday as pollution levels spiked across the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near AIIMS and nearby localities reached 421, placing it firmly in the ‘Severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This sharp deterioration follows Saturday’s citywide average AQI of 245, which fell under the ‘Poor’ category. In just 24 hours, the capital witnessed a steep jump in pollution levels.

CPCB data shows that multiple monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI readings in the ‘Severe’ range, while a few locations continued to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

At 8 am, the AQI at key monitoring locations stood at Anand Vihar (298), Alipur (258), Ashok Vihar (404), Chandni Chowk (414), Dwarka Sector-8 (407), ITO (312), Mandir Marg (367), Okhla Phase-2 (382), Patparganj (378), Punjabi Bagh (403), RK Puram (421), Lodhi Road (364), Rohini (415), and Sirifort (403). Most of these readings placed the city firmly in the ‘Severe’ or ‘Very Poor’ categories.

Authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers and other dust control measures across several parts of the city to mitigate the rising pollution levels.

To control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles that are not registered in Delhi from November 1.

Speaking to ANI, a Sub Inspector of Delhi Transport Enforcement Team, Dharmveer Kaushik, said, “BS-III vehicles are being sent back. They are not allowed to enter Delhi. This applies only to good vehicles; there is no restriction on passenger vehicles.”

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

The decision, aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles, will see parking charges double for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 10:09 AM IST
QUICK LINKS