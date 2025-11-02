India’s ‘Bahubali’ Satellite: ISRO To Launch Heaviest Naval Communication Satellite CMS-03 Today

India will take a giant leap in maritime defence communication today with the Indian Space Research Organisation launching CMS-03, the country’s heaviest military communication satellite, from the powerful ‘Bahubali’ rocket – Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3).

The launch is scheduled for 5:26 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

What’s Special about CMS-03?

The CMS-03, also known as GSAT-7R, has been launched to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit weighing about 4,400 kg, making it India’s heaviest communication satellite ever.

The satellite is especially configured for the Indian Navy to ensure secure communication of voice, data, and video information over C, extended C, and Ku bands.

Launch Day for #LVM3M5. India’s heavy-lift rocket launches #CMS03 today at 17:26 IST. Youtube URL: https://t.co/gFKB0A1GJE

🗓️ 2 Nov 2025 (Sunday)

🕔 4:56 PM IST onwards For more Information Visithttps://t.co/yfpU5OTEc5 pic.twitter.com/NB46ZT1Pwb — ISRO (@isro) November 2, 2025







It will provide seamless connectivity within 2,000 km of India’s coastline, thus strengthening surveillance, naval coordination, and network-centric warfare capabilities.

The CMS-03 will replace the Navy’s first dedicated communications satellite, the GSAT-7 “Rukmini”, which has been in operational service since 2013. Rukmini played an important role in various naval operations, including Operation Sindoor, by linking naval warships, aircraft, and command centers.

Countdown Commences! Final preparations complete and the countdown for #LVM3M5 has officially begun at SDSC-SHAR. All systems are GO as we move closer to liftoff! ✨ For more Information Visithttps://t.co/yfpU5OTEc5 pic.twitter.com/6pPYS5rl9d — ISRO (@isro) November 1, 2025







The ‘Bahubali’ Rocket: India’s Heavy-Lift Champ

The LVM-3 stands 43.5 metres tall, as high as a 15-storey building.

Weighs 642 tonnes equivalent to around 150 adult Asian elephants.

Known for a 100% success record in its previous seven launches.

Carried the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023, making India the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole.

This is the eighth flight of LVM-3 and the fifth operational mission of this rocket model.

Strategic Importance

CMS-03 is expected to provide expanded bandwidth and stronger encryption;

Enhance real-time coordination amongst naval vessels, submarines, aircraft, and ground stations.

Improve maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean and critical sea lanes.

Strengthen India’s presence in the Indo-Pacific amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

The Indian Space Research Organisation confirmed that the rocket has been integrated with the spacecraft and placed on the launch pad on October 26. The 16-minute flight will largely run on India’s homegrown cryogenic engine.

A Step Toward Gaganyaan The human-rated version of LVM-3 is set to carry Indian astronauts into space under the Gaganyaan mission, placing India among an elite group of countries capable of crewed spaceflight.

