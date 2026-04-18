A case of an unnerving event in the Korba-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express (Train No. 22547) has raised some grave concerns on the safety of passengers, particularly those women travelling in reserved carriages of Indian Railways. Social media is abuzz with a video of the so-called incident, and it has caused a furor.

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

The woman passenger said that the accident had occurred in the Sleeper Coach S1 which was allegedly not heavily occupied during that time. She claimed that an unknown man came to her and treated her improperly and in a disturbing way. First, he is reported to have touched her feet without her permission, and she scrambled away to the window trying to keep as far away as she could so she could be safe. She was allegedly scared and upset at the sudden and unexpected behaviour.







The case supposedly got even worse when the man took off his garments, obscene movements and performed exceptionally disturbing acts, such as pulling off hair of the lower parts and throwing it to the seat. The woman said that the whole event was traumatic and horrific and asked some serious questions about the safety and security measures within the long-distance trains. The event has since provoked social outrage and rekindled the debate on how women passengers are safeguarded in Indian Railways with most people insisting on tighter policing and quicker response units in the event of eventualities.

Also Read: Level Crossing Chaos: Woman Suddenly Attacks Biker, Wife Fights Back Fiercely In Shocking Street Showdown