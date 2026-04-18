LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 nagpur alcohol dispute 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday akshay kumar nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

A viral video from the Korba–Thiruvananthapuram SF Express has sparked outrage after a woman alleged obscene misconduct by a man inside a reserved sleeper coach.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 18, 2026 14:46:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

A case of an unnerving event in the Korba-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express (Train No. 22547) has raised some grave concerns on the safety of passengers, particularly those women travelling in reserved carriages of Indian Railways. Social media is abuzz with a video of the so-called incident, and it has caused a furor.

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

The woman passenger said that the accident had occurred in the Sleeper Coach S1 which was allegedly not heavily occupied during that time. She claimed that an unknown man came to her and treated her improperly and in a disturbing way. First, he is reported to have touched her feet without her permission, and she scrambled away to the window trying to keep as far away as she could so she could be safe. She was allegedly scared and upset at the sudden and unexpected behaviour.



The case supposedly got even worse when the man took off his garments, obscene movements and performed exceptionally disturbing acts, such as pulling off hair of the lower parts and throwing it to the seat. The woman said that the whole event was traumatic and horrific and asked some serious questions about the safety and security measures within the long-distance trains. The event has since provoked social outrage and rekindled the debate on how women passengers are safeguarded in Indian Railways with most people insisting on tighter policing and quicker response units in the event of eventualities.

Also Read: Level Crossing Chaos: Woman Suddenly Attacks Biker, Wife Fights Back Fiercely In Shocking Street Showdown

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Railways sleeper coach incidentKorba Thiruvananthapuram Express newsviral video train incident Indiawatch viral videoWatch Viral Video Trainwomen safety in trains India

RELATED News

Horoscope Today, April 18, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

Watch: Viral Video Shows Youths Creating Ruckus, Vandalising A Nagpur Bar After Being Denied Alcohol; 18 Bottles Smashed, Manager Left Bloodied

‘No One’s Stealing This Bag’: Airport Hack Goes Viral As Travellers Use Weird Face Covers On Bags To Avoid Theft And Confusion

‘Dimaag Kharab Ho’: Drunk Thar Stunt Turns Dangerous As Girl Falls From Moving SUV During Reckless Rooftop Act; Video Goes Viral | Watch

China Shock: Woman Throws Rs 1.5 Crore Cash From Balcony After Heated Fight With Husband Sparks Street Frenzy; Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

Strait of Hormuz Status: Iran Closes Key Oil Route Again – What It Means For Global Oil Supply

Telangana Heatwave Update: Shocking Rise In Temperatures As Mercury Soars Above 44°C In 10 districts, IMD Issues Warning

WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Injury News: Mitchell Starc’s Comeback On Cards, Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player? Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash

DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

Uorfi Javed, Neha Dhupia Call Out Toxic Pap Culture As New Mom Patralekhaa Faces Body-Shaming: ‘What Is Wrong…’

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes
Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes
Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes
Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

QUICK LINKS