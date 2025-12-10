LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan realme p4x 5g donald trump anchor investors CAP elon musk Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

The Barberton Greenstone Belt, which is synonymous with the Makhonjwa Mountains in South Africa, is generally considered the world's oldest mountain range, as its rocks are more than 3.5 billion years old. Besides, the ancient deep geological formations are a good source of information not only about the earliest crust but also about the planetary conditions during the early history of the Earth.

Oldest Mountain Range In The World. (Image Credit: UNESCO World Heritage Centre)
Oldest Mountain Range In The World. (Image Credit: UNESCO World Heritage Centre)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 10, 2025 10:41:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

Geologists usually when they refer to the ‘oldest mountain range’ talk about the rocks and crustal formations of the mountains. That is, they do not necessarily mean peaks that are tall and sharply rising as seen at present. Erosion, tectonic shifts, and climate have been instrumental in turning the once towering ranges into low hills or plateaus over billions of years. Such transformations have made many of the extant ancient ranges look different from the dramatic mountains we imagine but still, their rock layers, fossils, and geology remain as the Earth’s earliest history. 

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

Majority of sources including geological records and global rankings consider the Barberton Greenstone Belt synonymous with the Makhonjwa Mountains as the oldest mountain range on the planet Earth. The rock formations in this area have been dated around 3.5 billion to 3.6 billion years. The rocks are among the very rarest pieces of the Earth’s early continental crust, which signifies the time when the surface layer of the planet was still undergoing stabilization after initial formation. Being of such antiquity, the Barberton Mountains unfold the story of planet Earth in volatile times hundreds of millions to billions of years ago. Makhonjwa, despite not being very high as the Himalayas, is given much importance for its rocks, greenstone, volcanic sediments, and other ancient geology. These terrains have undergone a lot of changes in form of tectonic shifts, weathering, and erosion over billions of years. This is the reason why geologists regard these ancient formations, they trap chemical and structural recordings of the Earth’s Archean era when the crust was forming, first oceans appeared, and perhaps the first life forms came into being.

Other Old Mountain Ranges

The planet has an abundance of ancient rocks that have been through harsh conditions, but some mountain ranges and cratons are still referred to as the oldest rocks, such as the Barberton. For instance, the Hamersley Range in Western Australia is generally regarded as among the oldest ranges in the world with rock ages of approximately 3.4 billion years. The Aravalli Range in India is often cited as one of the oldest folded mountain systems globally indeed the oldest in India and possesses a geological history dating back to nearly 1.8 billion years. These mountain ranges, however, are still younger than Barberton in terms of the age of their primeval rocks, which keeps Barberton’s claim to the title of ‘oldest mountain range’ unchallenged for now. Geologically, the dynamic nature of the Earth is manifested in the presence of such ancient mountain ranges as Barberton.

Apart from the reshaping of continents by tectonic activities, erosion, and climate changes over millennia, the Earth’s childhood memories still linger, albeit buried deep within these rock belts. For geologists, the rocks are a source of information about the processes of continental formations, the evolution of Earth’s surface, and even the conditions of early life. The Barberton Greenstone Belt is the ‘oldest mountain range in the world’ due to its rocks which are ancient and persistent as they were there when the Earth’s continental crust was first formed. The beauty of many mountain ranges, however, lies in their towering thrusts and steep cliffs.

Also Read: World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 10:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mountain rangesoldest mountainoldest mountain rangeThe Barberton Greenstone BeltThe Barberton Greenstone Belt mountain range

RELATED News

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India’s Fastest-Growing Trend

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

LATEST NEWS

Realme P4x Launched In India For 15,499 With 7000mAh Big Battery, Reverse Charging And Premium Features

H-1B Interviews Postponed As US Tightens Screening – Every New Visa Rule Under Trump Administration Explained And How It Hits Indian Applicants

Aequs Share Price: Debut Soars 13% On NSE, Aerospace Precision Firm Captures Investor Attention

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10.12.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Meesho IPO Debut: Shares Soar 46% On Dalaal Street As E-Commerce Giant Makes Historic Market Entry, IPO Funds Set To Fuel Growth

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Puducherry Under 19 Head Coach Suffers Severe Injuries After Being Assaulted By Cricketers Over Non Selection

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?
Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?
Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?
Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

QUICK LINKS