Geologists usually when they refer to the ‘oldest mountain range’ talk about the rocks and crustal formations of the mountains. That is, they do not necessarily mean peaks that are tall and sharply rising as seen at present. Erosion, tectonic shifts, and climate have been instrumental in turning the once towering ranges into low hills or plateaus over billions of years. Such transformations have made many of the extant ancient ranges look different from the dramatic mountains we imagine but still, their rock layers, fossils, and geology remain as the Earth’s earliest history.

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

Majority of sources including geological records and global rankings consider the Barberton Greenstone Belt synonymous with the Makhonjwa Mountains as the oldest mountain range on the planet Earth. The rock formations in this area have been dated around 3.5 billion to 3.6 billion years. The rocks are among the very rarest pieces of the Earth’s early continental crust, which signifies the time when the surface layer of the planet was still undergoing stabilization after initial formation. Being of such antiquity, the Barberton Mountains unfold the story of planet Earth in volatile times hundreds of millions to billions of years ago. Makhonjwa, despite not being very high as the Himalayas, is given much importance for its rocks, greenstone, volcanic sediments, and other ancient geology. These terrains have undergone a lot of changes in form of tectonic shifts, weathering, and erosion over billions of years. This is the reason why geologists regard these ancient formations, they trap chemical and structural recordings of the Earth’s Archean era when the crust was forming, first oceans appeared, and perhaps the first life forms came into being.

Other Old Mountain Ranges

The planet has an abundance of ancient rocks that have been through harsh conditions, but some mountain ranges and cratons are still referred to as the oldest rocks, such as the Barberton. For instance, the Hamersley Range in Western Australia is generally regarded as among the oldest ranges in the world with rock ages of approximately 3.4 billion years. The Aravalli Range in India is often cited as one of the oldest folded mountain systems globally indeed the oldest in India and possesses a geological history dating back to nearly 1.8 billion years. These mountain ranges, however, are still younger than Barberton in terms of the age of their primeval rocks, which keeps Barberton’s claim to the title of ‘oldest mountain range’ unchallenged for now. Geologically, the dynamic nature of the Earth is manifested in the presence of such ancient mountain ranges as Barberton.

Apart from the reshaping of continents by tectonic activities, erosion, and climate changes over millennia, the Earth’s childhood memories still linger, albeit buried deep within these rock belts. For geologists, the rocks are a source of information about the processes of continental formations, the evolution of Earth’s surface, and even the conditions of early life. The Barberton Greenstone Belt is the ‘oldest mountain range in the world’ due to its rocks which are ancient and persistent as they were there when the Earth’s continental crust was first formed. The beauty of many mountain ranges, however, lies in their towering thrusts and steep cliffs.

