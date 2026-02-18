LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Why The '19 Minute 34 Second' Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

Why The '19 Minute 34 Second' Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

As the most popular '19 Minute 34 Second' clip spread all over the Internet, according to police advisories shared on Twitter and Instagram by cyber safety accounts, they are labeled as manipulative or even AI generated to prevent further spreading.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 18, 2026 08:52:47 IST

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

The controversial 19 Minute 34 Second viral video involving a couple in West Bengal still holds a spotlight in cyberspace in spite of several warnings by the police and cyber safety agencies. Viewing of the clip has also gone viral on social media and search engines despite the fact that the authorities have been publicly urging the people to avoid viewing or sharing the footage. As the most popular clips spread all over the Internet, according to police advisories shared on Twitter and Instagram by cyber safety accounts, they are labeled as manipulative or even AI generated to prevent further spreading. Nevertheless, the netizens do not seem satisfied by what they find on Google (or various online sites) and numerous of them are seeking an original or a complete version of the video.

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

They believe that this continued search can be a textbook instance of the so-called Streisand effect: trying to suppress or disprove something can actually stimulate interest among people, experts, and officials claim. Fraud networks and other malicious individuals are exploiting this interest, bombarding other social media platforms, such as Twitter and Telegram, with links purportedly leading to the so called real video. These kinds of links have been raised on cybersecurity warnings as probable pitfalls and they may be full of malware or phishing attacks to steal personal devices and data. By clicking on such suspicious links, the user may not know that he or she has been exposed to a threat or legal issues. 

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

The authorities also note that either the footage is an actual personal leakage or an AI generated deepfake, sharing or distributing it is against the Indian law especially one of the provisions of the Information Technology Act that Cubists obscene content without prior authorization. There are legal repercussions of privacy violations such as this and cybercrime departments have restated that any search or forwarding of such material may place the user in a position to be involved in criminal acts. The police are still encouraged to act in respect of privacy and discontinue following the trend on the internet. 

Also Read: Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:52 AM IST
Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

