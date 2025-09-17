Your Favourite Indian Snack Samosa Is BANNED In This Country And The Reason Will Make You Go ‘What The Hell’

The snack is popular in the Indian subcontinent, where the samosas can be found. People in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal will find a pack of Samosas and tea as a delicacy.

Since we know that several of the Indian delicacies have been exported to other countries, it is not surprising that we, at times, see samosa outlets even in the western world.

These are potato-stuffed and vegetable-stuffed crispy delicacies that many people love. But have you heard that there is a nation in this world where samosas are prohibited?

Why were Samosas banned in Somalia?

The laws of the country do not allow anyone to consume or prepare samosas, and violation of this law can attract harsh penalties.

This is the African country of Somalia. The extremist Islamic fighters in Somalia have prohibited samosas after they decided that the snacks are too western.

The Al-Shabaab is an Islamic fundamentalist organisation that is also involved in the current civil war in Somalia. This is a group that is linked to al Qaeda in Somalia and controls a large part of this country, and was the one that came up with the ban on samosas in 2011.

Though no official explanation was put forward by the extremist group on the ban, the media reported later that the group felt offended by the shape of the samosas, which was triangular since it resembled the Christian trinity. Locally, they are referred to as Sambusa,s and whoever is caught preparing or eating them would be punished at once.

History of Samosas

The samosa recipe was introduced to Central Asia by Arab traders who arrived there sometime in the 10th century. The books written in the tenth century mention it. This was mentioned by Iranian historian Abolfaji Behaki in the document known as Tarikh e Behaki. Samosa is something that is supposed to have originated in Egypt.

It was there that it extended to Libya and most of the Middle East. It was extremely popular in Iran up to the 16th century, after which it proceeded to shrink. Amir Khusro states that the Mughal court loved it in the 13th century.