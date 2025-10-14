LIVE TV
  3,025 Diamonds! Nita Ambani Carries One of the World's Most Expensive Hermès Bags

3,025 Diamonds! Nita Ambani Carries One of the World’s Most Expensive Hermès Bags

Nita Ambani, known for her sophisticated style, was recently spotted carrying an exclusive Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag valued at ₹17 crore. What makes this luxury accessory truly special is its embellishment with 3,025 sparkling diamonds, making it one of the rarest handbags in the world. The bag reflects her elegant taste and is a testament to Hermès’ craftsmanship and exclusivity.

By: Last Updated: October 14, 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Luxury Entry
1/7

The Luxury Entry

Nita Ambani turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, arriving in a dazzling silver saree and carrying a breathtaking Hermès masterpiece.

The Iconic Bag
2/7

The Iconic Bag

Her accessory of choice, the Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin, is one of the rarest and most expensive handbags ever created globally.

Crafted with Brilliance
3/7

Crafted with Brilliance

The miniature Birkin is made from 18k white gold and intricately encrusted with 3,025 sparkling diamonds, showcasing unmatched craftsmanship.

A Priceless Possession
4/7

A Priceless Possession

Valued at approximately 2 million USD, or nearly ₹15 to ₹17 crore, only three such diamond-studded Birkins exist worldwide.

The Sparkling Look
5/7

The Sparkling Look

Completing her elegant look, Nita paired the bag with emerald earrings and a sequin-detailed silver saree designed by Manish Malhotra.

Defining Opulent Fashion
6/7

Defining Opulent Fashion

With her diamond Birkin, Nita Ambani redefined festive glamour, proving once again that her style is truly synonymous with luxury.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on media reports and public appearances. Prices and details of luxury items mentioned are subject to change and may vary depending on market sources.

