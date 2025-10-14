3,025 Diamonds! Nita Ambani Carries One of the World’s Most Expensive Hermès Bags
Nita Ambani, known for her sophisticated style, was recently spotted carrying an exclusive Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag valued at ₹17 crore. What makes this luxury accessory truly special is its embellishment with 3,025 sparkling diamonds, making it one of the rarest handbags in the world. The bag reflects her elegant taste and is a testament to Hermès’ craftsmanship and exclusivity.
The Luxury Entry
Nita Ambani turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, arriving in a dazzling silver saree and carrying a breathtaking Hermès masterpiece.
The Iconic Bag
Her accessory of choice, the Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin, is one of the rarest and most expensive handbags ever created globally.
Crafted with Brilliance
The miniature Birkin is made from 18k white gold and intricately encrusted with 3,025 sparkling diamonds, showcasing unmatched craftsmanship.
A Priceless Possession
Valued at approximately 2 million USD, or nearly ₹15 to ₹17 crore, only three such diamond-studded Birkins exist worldwide.
The Sparkling Look
Completing her elegant look, Nita paired the bag with emerald earrings and a sequin-detailed silver saree designed by Manish Malhotra.
Defining Opulent Fashion
With her diamond Birkin, Nita Ambani redefined festive glamour, proving once again that her style is truly synonymous with luxury.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on media reports and public appearances. Prices and details of luxury items mentioned are subject to change and may vary depending on market sources.