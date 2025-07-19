5 Dangerous Countries In The World: Is Pakistan On The List?

When talking about a dangerous country in today’s world, it isn’t just restricted to war zones, but it also includes violent crime, political instability, civil unrest, terrorism and threats to personal safety. especially for travellers. In this list, we explore 5 of the world’s most dangerous countries based on real events, incidents, verified data and global safety indexes, analysed by the Global Peace Index, the U.S. State Department and World Population Review.

The only remaining question: Is Pakistan a part of this list?

Read and find out!