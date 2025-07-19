LIVE TV
  • 5 Dangerous Countries In The World: Is Pakistan On The List?

5 Dangerous Countries In The World: Is Pakistan On The List?

When talking about a dangerous country in today’s world, it isn’t just restricted to war zones, but it also includes violent crime, political instability, civil unrest, terrorism and threats to personal safety. especially for travellers. In this list, we explore 5 of the world’s most dangerous countries based on real events, incidents, verified data and global safety indexes, analysed by the Global Peace Index, the U.S. State Department and World Population Review. 
The only remaining question: Is Pakistan a part of this list? 
By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Mexico

Rampant drug cartel violence, kidnappings, and corruption contribute to Mexico's high crime rates and danger, particularly in certain states.

India

Pockets of communal violence, gender-based crimes, insurgencies, and political unrest pose safety risks, though overall risk varies widely by region.

Russia

Ongoing war, political repression, and internal dissent make Russia volatile and unsafe, especially due to international sanctions and domestic crackdowns.

Somalia

Civil war, terrorism (notably Al-Shabaab), lawlessness, and humanitarian crises have made Somalia one of the most unstable countries in the world.

Pakistan

Terror threats, sectarian violence, political instability, and targeted attacks in certain areas place Pakistan on global safety risk radars.

