6 Side Effects of Sleeping With Your Phone Next to You
Sleeping with your phone next to you can disrupt your sleep cycle, expose you to harmful blue light, and increase stress levels. It may also cause radiation exposure, reduced melatonin production, and a higher risk of dependency or insomnia. Keeping your phone away at night promotes better rest and overall mental and physical well-being.
Restless Sleep
The notifications or blue light from our phones disrupts our natural sleep cycles making it more difficult to fall asleep stay asleep.
Increased Brain Arousal
Radiofrequency radiation emitted from cell phones can stimulate brain activity which can inhibit relaxation required for quality sleep.
Reduced Melatonin
Blue light exposure has been shown to suppress melatonin (the hormone that regulates sleep), ultimately causing poor sleep and insomnia.
Mental Arousal
Utilizing or checking your phone prior to sleep stimulates your brain and increases alertness which delays sleep onset.
Possible Effects of Radiation
There is possible effects from long time exposure of cell phone radiation on the blood-brain barrier which could increases cancer risk, though no proof.
Risk of Fire/Burns
There have been rare instances when cell phone batteries overheat and/or cause fire while individuals are sleeping, potentially causing physical risk.
Disclaimer
This content is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance on improving sleep hygiene and phone usage.