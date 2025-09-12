LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Side Effects of Sleeping With Your Phone Next to You

6 Side Effects of Sleeping With Your Phone Next to You

Sleeping with your phone next to you can disrupt your sleep cycle, expose you to harmful blue light, and increase stress levels. It may also cause radiation exposure, reduced melatonin production, and a higher risk of dependency or insomnia. Keeping your phone away at night promotes better rest and overall mental and physical well-being.

By: Last Updated: September 12, 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Restless Sleep
1/7

Restless Sleep

The notifications or blue light from our phones disrupts our natural sleep cycles making it more difficult to fall asleep stay asleep.

Increased Brain Arousal
2/7

Increased Brain Arousal

Radiofrequency radiation emitted from cell phones can stimulate brain activity which can inhibit relaxation required for quality sleep.

Reduced Melatonin
3/7

Reduced Melatonin

Blue light exposure has been shown to suppress melatonin (the hormone that regulates sleep), ultimately causing poor sleep and insomnia.

Mental Arousal
4/7

Mental Arousal

Utilizing or checking your phone prior to sleep stimulates your brain and increases alertness which delays sleep onset.

Possible Effects of Radiation
5/7

Possible Effects of Radiation

There is possible effects from long time exposure of cell phone radiation on the blood-brain barrier which could increases cancer risk, though no proof.

Risk of Fire/Burns
6/7

Risk of Fire/Burns

There have been rare instances when cell phone batteries overheat and/or cause fire while individuals are sleeping, potentially causing physical risk.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance on improving sleep hygiene and phone usage.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS