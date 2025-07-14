LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts

From Siddharth Shukla’s unmatched charm to MC Stan’s raw vibe, explore seven Bigg Boss winners who became national sensations, leaving an unforgettable mark on reality TV and fans alike.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
1/7

Tejasswi Prakash (Season 15)

Tejasswi Prakash won over the hearts of the audience with her vibrant persona and good chemistry with Karan Kundrra, earning one more feather in her career.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
2/7

Gauahar Khan (Season 7)

Renowned for her elegance and strong defense of what is right, Gauahar Khan's victory was welcomed across the country and made her a popular icon outside the Bigg Boss house.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
3/7

MC Stan (Season 16)

Rapper MC Stan showcased his streetwear and realness on the Bigg Boss stage, winning over everyone with his authentic vibe and individual style of speaking, and he won the trophy.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
4/7

Rubina Dilaik (Season 14)

TV actress Rubina Dilaik impressed everyone with her fearless and confident nature. She had won the trophy and was an absolute figure of women empowerment on reality TV.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
5/7

Manveer Gurjar (Season 10)

An ordinary man became a star. Manveer's true self connected with audiences, showing how Bigg Boss makes ordinary people favorites across the country.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
6/7

Siddharth Shukla (Season 13)

Siddharth Shukla was a TV celebrity who won numerous hearts through his tough personality and committed fan following, emerging as one of the most popular Bigg Boss winners.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image
7/7

Shilpa Shinde (Season 11)

From soap opera stardom to reality TV sweetheart, Shilpa Shinde's victory was hailed by millions, particularly for her charming friendship with housemates and effortless humor.

7 Most Popular Bigg Boss Winners Who Won Millions of Hearts - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?