  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout

Walking offers incredible physical and mental benefits, without the cost or pressure of a gym. Discover seven reasons why walking might be your ideal daily workout.

By: Last Updated: August 4, 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
1/8

Little Impact on the Environment

In its purest sense, walking does not consume electricity or expensive equipment; therefore, it must be the most environmentally friendly and sustainable form of exercise.

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
2/8

Cost effective

No membership fees, no gym machinery, just your pair of shoes and motivation! Nothing can beat walking for inexpensive exercise.

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
3/8

Accessible

Walk whenever you wish, anywhere, be it parks, streets, or corridors. No walking equipment or training required.

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
4/8

Mental Health Benefits

Endorphins raised by an act of setting foot on the road can ease anxiety and depression and increase a person's overall mood.

India’s won the match by six-run win only (Image Credit - X) - Photo Gallery
5/8

Cardiovascular Effects

Walking will benefit the heart, stimulate the flow of blood, and regulate the blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
6/8

Increases General Bodily Functions

Increases digestion, metabolism, and immune health, all of which are important for daily well-being.

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
7/8

Joint-Friendly Movement

Since walking is soft on knees and joints, in contrast, a high-impact exercise is appropriate for all kinds of age groups and fitness levels.

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is for general awareness and educational purposes only. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new fitness routine, especially if you have underlying health conditions or concerns.

Tags:

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery
7 Ways Walking Beats the Gym as Your Go-To Workout - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?