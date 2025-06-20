Five Bollywood Thrillers You Didn’t Know Were Inspired by Hollywood
Over the years, many Bollywood films have taken inspiration from Hollywood, featuring borrowed plots, characters, and even entire scenes. This trend illustrates the global impact of cinema and the artistic exchange between different film industries. While some adaptations are widely recognized, others remain hidden gems that may astonish viewers. Here are six Bollywood movies you may not know are remakes of Hollywood films, demonstrating how filmmakers have reimagined popular narratives for Indian audiences while infusing them with their distinct cultural essence. From romantic stories to gripping dramas, these remakes emphasize the interconnected nature of global cinema and the lasting attraction of engaging storytelling.
Aitraaz
Released in 2004, this film features a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor. It serves as a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie "Disclosure," which delves into themes of power dynamics and sexual harassment in the workplace. The Bollywood adaptation takes the core premise of the original and reinterprets it within an Indian context, adding cultural nuances and dramatic flair that resonate with local audiences.
Deewangee
This gripping psychological thriller features acclaimed actors Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles and is an adaptation of the 1996 film "Primal Fear," which starred Richard Gere. The narrative centers around intense courtroom drama and complex character dynamics, as it delves into themes of morality, deception, and the pursuit of justice. By reinterpreting the original story for Indian audiences, this film infuses local cultural nuances while maintaining the suspenseful essence that made the source material captivating.
Knock Out
The 2010 film serves as a remake of the 2002 thriller "Phone Booth," which featured Colin Farrell and Forest Whitaker in prominent roles. This adaptation takes the original plot, which revolves around a tense and suspenseful situation involving a phone booth and a sniper, and reinterprets it for a new audience. By incorporating contemporary elements and cultural nuances, the 2010 version aims to capture the same level of intensity and intrigue that made the original film a standout hit.
Kaante
The 2002 action-thriller, directed by Sanjay Gupta, serves as a remake that draws inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's iconic 1992 film "Reservoir Dogs," while also incorporating elements from the 1987 movie "City on Fire." This adaptation weaves together gripping narratives of heists and betrayal, creating a unique blend that retains the tension and excitement of the originals. By infusing the storyline with Indian cinematic flair, the film presents a fresh take on the classic themes of crime and deception, appealing to both fans of the genre and new viewers alike.
Ek Ajnabee
The film is a reimagining of Tony Scott's gripping action thriller "Man on Fire," which originally featured Denzel Washington in the lead role. This remake takes the intense narrative of the original, which revolves around themes of revenge and redemption, and adapts it for a different cultural context. By maintaining the core elements of suspense and emotional depth that made the original so compelling, the new version aims to resonate with both fans of the classic film and new audiences. The storyline delves into the complexities of loyalty and the lengths one will go to protect those they care about.