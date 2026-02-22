LIVE TV
  A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finale: Episode 6 'The Morrow' Release Date, India Time & Where To Watch Online

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finale: Episode 6 ‘The Morrow’ Release Date, India Time & Where To Watch Online

The journey of Dunk and Egg reaches its biggest turning point as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms drops its much awaited Episode 6 finale, titled The Morrow. After the dramatic events of Episode 5, fans across India are eager to know the exact release time, streaming platform and what to expect from the final chapter of Season 1. The finale will stream in India a day after the US premiere, following the show’s weekly release pattern.

Episode 6 Finale Release Date
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finale: Episode 6 ‘The Morrow’ Release Date, India Time & Where To Watch Online

Episode 6 Finale Release Date

Finale episode title: The Morrow
US premiere: 22 February 2026
India release date: 23 February 2026
This episode marks the end of the 6 episode first season.

India Timings
India Timings

Streaming time in India: 8:30 AM – 8:35 AM IST (approx.) The drops simultaneously with the global rollout after the US telecast. It will follows the same weekly morning release pattern for Indian viewers.

Where To Watch Online
Where To Watch Online

India: JioHotstar (official streaming home of HBO content)
US & select regions: HBO & HBO Max
Available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

What The Finale Will Focus On
What The Finale Will Focus On

The finale continues the aftermath of the Trial of Seven and the significant losses faced by the characters in Episode 5. Duncan’s fate and his future journey remain at the emotional heart of the story, providing fans with intense and heartfelt moments. Additionally, Episode 6 sets the stage for Season 2, which has already been confirmed and is highly anticipated by viewers eager to follow the next chapter of Dunk and Egg’s adventures.

About The Series
About The Series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg. The series focuses on loyalty, friendship, and knightly honour, highlighting personal journeys over epic battles.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Release dates, timings, and streaming details are subject to change by the official platforms.

