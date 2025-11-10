Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: Who is Anumol? The Untold Story of Surprise Queen Who Stole Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: The grand finale of Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has finally come to an end, marking the conclusion of one of the most dramatic and talked-about seasons ever. In the end, Anumol emerged as the ultimate winner, taking home the prestigious trophy and a massive cash prize. Meanwhile, Aneesh came as the first runner-up. Here’s a look at who Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol really is and how she became the Surprise Queen who stole Mohanlal’s show.