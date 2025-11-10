Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: Who is Anumol? The Untold Story of Surprise Queen Who Stole Mohanlal’s Show
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: The grand finale of Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has finally come to an end, marking the conclusion of one of the most dramatic and talked-about seasons ever. In the end, Anumol emerged as the ultimate winner, taking home the prestigious trophy and a massive cash prize. Meanwhile, Aneesh came as the first runner-up. Here’s a look at who Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner Anumol really is and how she became the Surprise Queen who stole Mohanlal’s show.
Who is Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner?
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner is Anumol! The much-awaited finale of Mohanlal’s hit reality show ended with a surprising twist. Annesh finished as the first runner-up; meanwhile, Shanavas, Nevin, and Akbar placed second, third, and fourth runner-up.
Who is Anumol?
Anumol is a well-known face in the Malayalam TV industry. Known for her relatable roles, sharp sense of humor, and captivating screen presence, she has earned a loyal fan following over the years.
Anumol Early Life
Anumol was born in Thiruvananthapuram. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit.
Anumol Acting Debut
Anumol began her acting career in 2014 with a supporting role in the serial Aniyathi. Her performance was well-received, and it opened the door for several other television projects.
Anumol TV Serials
Anumol has appeared in several popular series, including Sangamam, Krishna Thulasi, Rathrimazha, Padhatha Painkilli, and Sathya Enna Penkutty.
Anumol Movies
Anumol has also acted in several movies, such as Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, Kalyanam, and Maheshum Maruthiyum. She also won the 2023 TV Award for Best Second Heroine.
Anumol in Tamaar Padaar
Anumol participated in the celebrity game show Tamaar Padaar, where his humorous and jolly nature made her a fan favorite. She returned as a core member in the second season of the show, Star Magic, marking the biggest turn in her career.