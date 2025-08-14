LIVE TV
  Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot And Sexy With Minimal Makeup

Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot And Sexy With Minimal Makeup

Minimum makeup look has become a new trend for effortless glam in Bollywood. From Jhanvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, many Bollywood actresses are proving that less is more. Here are 6 Top Bollywood actresses looking hot and seductive with minimal makeup look:
August 14, 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
1/7

Alia Bhatt

In this look, Alia has a glowing, flawless skin that looks radiant and fresh. Her expressive eyes speak volumes with just a hint of mascara. Her natural lips add youthfulness and charm to the stunning look.

2/7

Janhvi Kapoor

She looks like a real life "Apsara". The dewy, fresh skin instantly catches attention and hearts. The subtle eyes highlight her natural beauty. She looks effortlessly beautiful and elegant.

3/7

Shraddha Kapoor

She gives a playful and effortlessly hot vibe with her courageous smile and natural makeup look. Her glossy lips look delicate and lovely. Her defined eyes are subtle yet striking.

4/7

Anushka Sharma

Her soft lips and even toned, flawless skin gives a naturally radiant look. She's polished, chic and undeniably hot at the same time.

5/7

Deepika Padukone

Her natural lips give a soft and appealing look. She's simple yet extremely attractive and hot. She has a fresh and glowing skin that looks youthful.

6/7

Kiara Advani

Her radiant, healthy skin glows naturally. The neutral eye makeup makes her look effortlessly elegant. Her whole look is feminine yet bold.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

