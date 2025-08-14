Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot And Sexy With Minimal Makeup
Alia Bhatt
In this look, Alia has a glowing, flawless skin that looks radiant and fresh. Her expressive eyes speak volumes with just a hint of mascara. Her natural lips add youthfulness and charm to the stunning look.
Janhvi Kapoor
She looks like a real life "Apsara". The dewy, fresh skin instantly catches attention and hearts. The subtle eyes highlight her natural beauty. She looks effortlessly beautiful and elegant.
Shraddha Kapoor
She gives a playful and effortlessly hot vibe with her courageous smile and natural makeup look. Her glossy lips look delicate and lovely. Her defined eyes are subtle yet striking.
Anushka Sharma
Her soft lips and even toned, flawless skin gives a naturally radiant look. She's polished, chic and undeniably hot at the same time.
Deepika Padukone
Her natural lips give a soft and appealing look. She's simple yet extremely attractive and hot. She has a fresh and glowing skin that looks youthful.
Kiara Advani
Her radiant, healthy skin glows naturally. The neutral eye makeup makes her look effortlessly elegant. Her whole look is feminine yet bold.
