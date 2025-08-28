Crocs Craze: See Five Celebrities Making Comfort Look Chic
There is a twist of fashion fortune that the humble Croc has transformed into an opinionated comfort shoe into a bona fide celebrity accessory. After being confined to gardening and running errands, these pocked foam clogs have ended up on red carpets, covers of magazines, and concert stages, courtesy of several high-profile endorsements and partnerships. This change is a credit to an evolving fashionscape, one that has now devoted itself to comfort, originality and a shot of fashionable defiance.
These celebrities have not only adopted the Croc but have taken it a notch higher as some of the world music stars as well as trendsetter rappers, have shown that style does not need to be at the expense of comfort. Their impact has played a central role in changing the brand image, turning the previously tainted shoe into a clothe of modern cool and one on which to personalize. Let’s look at the five celebrities who love wearing crocs and rocked their look.
Justin Bieber
The pop superstar has turned his love for Crocs into a business, releasing multiple sold-out collaborations with his Drew House brand. He has famously worn the footwear everywhere from casual outings to the Grammy Awards red carpet.
Nicki Minaj
Through a single viral Instagram post, Nicki Minaj single-handedly triggered a massive surge in demand for pink Crocs. She solidified the shoe's status as a must-have fashion item and a symbol of comfort and style.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
As a global brand ambassador for Crocs, the actress and philanthropist has been a key figure in their "Come As You Are" campaign. Her influence has helped position the brand as a stylish and accessible option for a global audience.
SZA
The Grammy-winning artist collaborated with Crocs on a collection that featured a tie-dye print and denim-style clogs. Her partnership spoke to the brand's growing appeal in the R&B and soul music scenes while also promoting a message of mental health and self-care.
Luke Combs
The country music superstar has a long-standing partnership with Crocs, having released multiple collaborations inspired by his music and lifestyle. His endorsement has been instrumental in expanding the brand's reach into the country music and outdoors-oriented markets.