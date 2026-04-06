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Home > World News > Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks

Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that its intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, was killed in an early morning airstrike amid the ongoing Iran-US conflict. The development comes even as backchannel diplomacy pushes for a possible 45-day ceasefire framework between Tehran and Washington.

IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in strike. Photos: X.
IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in strike. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 6, 2026 13:46:15 IST

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Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks

As the mediations for a ceasefire between Iran and the US continue,  Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief of intelligence, Majid Khademi, was killed by an Israeli-US strike on Monday.

IRGC announced in a statement that the deceased leader served as the  Intelligence Protection Organization and the Intelligence Organization of the military outfit.

Tasnim news agency carried the IRGC statement confirming the death of Khademi in an early morning airstrike.

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The United States and Iran have received the framework of a plan to end hostilities, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not make a deal, although Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire.

The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a source aware of the proposals said on Monday.

Iran won’t reopen the Strait as part of a temporary ceasefire, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, adding that Iran won’t accept deadlines as it reviews the proposal.

Axios first reported on Sunday that the United States, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing U.S., Israeli and regional sources.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Is Iran War Ending? 45-Day Ceasefire Plan Surfaces As Trump Warns Of Devastating Strikes, Gives Deadline

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Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks

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Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks
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