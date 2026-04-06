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Home > Elections > ‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

The political temperature in Assam has surged as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leaders clash over serious allegations. Congress accused Sarma’s wife of holding multiple foreign passports. Sarma has hit back, alleging the claims are based on material circulated by a Pakistani social media group.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress of using Pakistani social media material over passport claims against wife Riniki. Photos: X.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress of using Pakistani social media material over passport claims against wife Riniki. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 6, 2026 12:48:22 IST

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‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

The battle for the Assam elections is heating up with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leaders trading serious accusations against each other. After Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi accused the CM’s wife of having multiple passports, Sarma claimed that the accusations of the Congress leaders were based on material from a Pakistani social media group. 

Sarma said that the Congress party has ‘concocted’ the charges against his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Terming the documents cited by Congress as ‘fraudulent’, Sarma said he and his wife have registered an FIR against Pawan Khera.

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Sarma said, “The original UAE passport was uploaded on social media by a Pakistani man. They (Congress) did AI Photoshop in the passport on social media. The Egyptian passport is also fake. You can find out through Google Reverse.”

Himanta added that the content shared by Congress leaders in the press conference was taken externally.

“Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati. During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference was supplied by a Pakistani social media group,” he added.
 
Sarma alleged that Pakistan is interfering in the Assam elections with multiple Pakistani channels broadcasting Assam election-related shows that favor Congress.

He claimed that Pakistani propaganda claims that Congress will win.  Sarma charged Congress leaders with acting against the nation by seeking help from Pakistan.

“I am concerned that they took the help of Pakistan. This is not a simple fraud case but a crime against the nation,” he said.

Sarma said that Gaurav Gogoi has “stopped so low” by making charges against his wife.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Pawan Khera held a press conference accusing Assam CM’s wife of having three passports from the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua-Barbuda. Congress also accused Riniki Sarma of owning properties in Dubai and having investments in shell companies. 

“Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the Assam Chief Minister, holds three passports. The documents relate to matters extending beyond India’s borders, Khera said.

Khera urged the Election Commission of India to cancel Sarma’s nomination for not disclosing details in the election affidavit.

Also Read: Fridges, TVs, Laptops To Cash Coupons: How DMK And AIADMK Use Freebies As Poll Tactic In Tamil Nadu Elections, But Are Voters Still Impressed?

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Tags: Assam Assembly Election 2026Assam Elections 2026Assembly Elections 2026bjpcongresselection newsHimanta Biswa Sarmahome-hero-pos-2Pawan Khera

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‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

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‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports
‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports
‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports
‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

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