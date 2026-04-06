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Home > India News > Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

Raghav Chadha’s cryptic ‘Never Outshine The Master’ post hints at AAP tension after his Rajya Sabha deputy leader removal.

Raghav Chadha’s cryptic ‘Never Outshine The Master’ post hints at AAP tension. (Photo: IG)
Raghav Chadha’s cryptic ‘Never Outshine The Master’ post hints at AAP tension. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 6, 2026 13:32:04 IST

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Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has stirred political speculation with a cryptic Instagram post referencing the first chapter of The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene. The post comes shortly after his removal as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, drawing attention amid growing tensions within the party.

“Somebody gifted me a book this week. Funny how timing works,” Chadha wrote, sharing images of the book’s cover and its first chapter titled “Never Outshine The Master”. He added, “The timing is hard to ignore… Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to.”

Raghav Chadha Replacement in Rajya Sabha Sparks Speculation

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as its new deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, effectively replacing Chadha. Reports indicate that the Kejriwal-led party had formally written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to facilitate the change and ensure Mittal receives recognition as the deputy leader.

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Currently, Sanjay Singh continues as the party’s leader in the Upper House and heads the AAP parliamentary party. Party insiders have also reportedly requested the Secretariat not to allot speaking time to the outgoing deputy leader, signaling internal unease.

Raghav Chadha Counters Criticism With Parliamentary Clips

Following his removal, Chadha released a video compilation of his parliamentary interventions to counter claims that he neglected Punjab’s concerns. Describing the clips as a “small trailer,” Chadha said, “Picture abhi baaki hai,” emphasizing that Punjab is not just a political talking point but his “home, duty, soil and soul.”

He rejected allegations of avoiding key state issues and accused his critics of orchestrating a “scripted, coordinated” campaign against him. “All these lies will be unmasked,” he asserted, quoting a line from the film Dhurandhar 2.

AAP Leadership Questions Chadha’s Focus

The AAP’s Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused Chadha of deleting his earlier tweets on X criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP. It seems that Chadha has been putting out a “polished” version of himself to the world, according to the AAP.

However, Chadha counters the allegations by citing his involvement with public issues in Parliament such as air pollution, increased air fares, protection for gig workers, and issues related to Punjab, like GST arrears and delay in flood relief.

Internal Strains Highlighted After Raghav Chadha’s exit

However, both Chadha’s post and the continued tension within the party reveal internal conflicts within the AAP. In the past, Swati Maliwal, an MP from the Rajya Sabha, had aired her discontent with the party leaders despite still serving as an MP in the Upper House. 

There has been no official statement made by the AAP regarding Chadha’s recent post. These events mark a difficult time for the Aam Aadmi Party, which is under the scrutiny of political commentators and the media. Through his actions on social media, Chadha seems to signal his intention to remain active in both parliament and the public domain.

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Tags: aapAAP demotionAAP Newsarvind kejriwalhome-hero-pos-3Never Outshine The Masterraghav chadha

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Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

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Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

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Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?
Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?
Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?
Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

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