Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

In New Delhi on April 6, two prominent colleges of Delhi University — Ramjas College and Miranda House — were evacuated after authorities received a bomb threat, police confirmed.

According to officials, the college administrations were alerted through an email warning about a possible explosive device on the campuses. Following the threat, security agencies acted swiftly, deploying bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams to conduct extensive searches across both institutions.

As a precautionary measure, students, faculty, and staff were immediately evacuated to ensure safety. Police have cordoned off the areas while thorough checks are underway. Authorities have urged calm as investigations continue, and further details are awaited.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Ghayal Hoon Isiliye Ghatak Hoon’: Raghav Chadha’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Style Attack On AAP, Counters With 3-Point Rebuttal