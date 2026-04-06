LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

Ramjas College and Miranda House in New Delhi were evacuated after a bomb threat email. Police deployed bomb squads and sniffer dogs, evacuated students and staff, and launched search operations. Authorities have secured the campuses, and investigations are ongoing as further details are awaited.

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 6, 2026 13:09:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

In New Delhi on April 6, two prominent colleges of Delhi University — Ramjas College and Miranda House — were evacuated after authorities received a bomb threat, police confirmed.

According to officials, the college administrations were alerted through an email warning about a possible explosive device on the campuses. Following the threat, security agencies acted swiftly, deploying bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams to conduct extensive searches across both institutions.

As a precautionary measure, students, faculty, and staff were immediately evacuated to ensure safety. Police have cordoned off the areas while thorough checks are underway. Authorities have urged calm as investigations continue, and further details are awaited.

You Might Be Interested In

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Ghayal Hoon Isiliye Ghatak Hoon’: Raghav Chadha’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Style Attack On AAP, Counters With 3-Point Rebuttal

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bomb threat Delhi collegescollege evacuation IndiaDelhi police bomb squadDelhi University bomb threatDelhi University latest newsDU campus security alertMiranda House evacuationNew Delhi bomb threat newsRamjas College evacuationsniffer dogs search operation

RELATED News

Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

AeroDef India 2026: Where Atmanirbhar Bharat Takes Flight

5 Years, Zero Pay, Tajinder Tiwana’s Public Service Pledge

LATEST NEWS

Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Selection List and Admission Process and Key Updates

Ranveer Singh Sings Latoo as Shreya Ghosal Joins In, Fans Say ‘Nightingale Meets Powerhouse’ | Watch

Is Umairi Pakistani Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Trying To Download A 5-Minute 54-Second Video Could Land You In Jail Or Hacker’s Trap

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face During Lahore Qalandars Practice, Shaheen Afridi Rushes To Help | Watch

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

‘Marriage Is Scary’: Pakistan Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq’s Viral Insta Post Fuels Divorce Rumours, Responds Amid Speculation

‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

Screen Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Rules With 14 Wins — Check Full Winners List

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep
Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep
Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep
Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

QUICK LINKS