PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face During Lahore Qalandars Practice, Shaheen Afridi Rushes To Help | Watch

The Pakistan Super League 2026 is trending on social media, with several controversial videos circulating online. Amid the buzz, one video has gone viral in which a net bowler was seriously injured after being struck on the face during a practice session. In the clip, the Lahore Qalandars players can be seen immediately rushing towards the injured bowler to assist him. His condition appeared serious, as players, including captain Shaheen Afridi, quickly gathered around him and helped escort him to the ambulance.

No further official details have emerged regarding the incident. However, a user on X (formerly Twitter), named TOK Sports, shared the video from the net session and captioned it: “During Lahore Qalandars’ practice session, a net bowler was accidentally hit on the face and was quickly consoled by Lahore Qalandars players, while captain Shaheen Afridi escorted him to the ambulance.”

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches in the tournament so far, winning two and losing one. They currently stand fourth on the points table with four points, behind Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United.

In their last PSL 2026 match on April 4, the Shaheen Afridi-led side defeated Multan Sultans by 20 runs, handing the Ashton Turner-led team their first defeat of the season. Next, the Qalandars will face Islamabad United on April 9, Thursday, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

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Another major controversial and trending topic surrounding the PSL on social media is the ball-tampering involving Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars. He was handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball tampering during a match against Karachi Kings on March 29, 2026. The controversy unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium just before the final over of Karachi Kings’ run chase. On-field umpire Faisal Afridi requested to inspect the ball after it had been passed between Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman during a team huddle. Upon inspection, officials determined that the ball’s condition had been deliberately altered using a foreign object. As a result, a five-run penalty was awarded to Karachi Kings, and the ball was replaced. This changed the course of the match, reducing the target from 14 runs to just 9 runs in the final over, ultimately helping Karachi Kings secure a four-wicket victory. Fakhar appealed the decision, but on April 2, 2026, the PSL Technical Committee rejected his appeal, stating that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to uphold the ban. As a result, Fakhar missed Lahore Qalandars’ matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9. PSL 2026 Points Table