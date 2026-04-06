PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face During Lahore Qalandars Practice, Shaheen Afridi Rushes To Help | Watch

The Pakistan Super League 2026 is trending on social media, with several controversial videos circulating online. Amid the buzz, one video has gone viral in which a net bowler was seriously injured after being struck on the face during a practice session. In the clip, the Lahore Qalandars players can be seen immediately rushing towards the injured bowler to assist him. His condition appeared serious, as players, including captain Shaheen Afridi, quickly gathered around him and helped escort him to the ambulance.
No further official details have emerged regarding the incident. However, a user on X (formerly Twitter), named TOK Sports, shared the video from the net session and captioned it: “During Lahore Qalandars’ practice session, a net bowler was accidentally hit on the face and was quickly consoled by Lahore Qalandars players, while captain Shaheen Afridi escorted him to the ambulance.”
During Lahore Qalandars’ practice session, a net bowler was accidentally hit on the face and was quickly consoled by Lahore Qalandars players, while captain Shaheen Afridi escorted him to the ambulance.#TOKSports #LahoreQalandars #PSL11 pic.twitter.com/hkIbZcZm6C
— TOK Sports (@TOKSports021) April 5, 2026
Lahore Qalandars have played three matches in the tournament so far, winning two and losing one. They currently stand fourth on the points table with four points, behind Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United.
In their last PSL 2026 match on April 4, the Shaheen Afridi-led side defeated Multan Sultans by 20 runs, handing the Ashton Turner-led team their first defeat of the season. Next, the Qalandars will face Islamabad United on April 9, Thursday, at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
|Position
|Team
|Played (P)
|Won (W)
|Lost (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points (Pts)
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|+0.588
|2
|Karachi Kings
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.486
|3
|Islamabad United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|+1.055
|4
|Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+1.546
|5
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+0.674
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.223
|7
|Rawalpindi Warriors
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.414
|8
|Hyderabad Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.077