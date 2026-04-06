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Home > Entertainment News > Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony

Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony

The wedding of Disha Sharma, daughter of Rajat Sharma, took place on April 4, 2026, in Mumbai, drawing attention across the country. She tied the knot with Bengaluru-based lawyer Sudarshan M.J. in a grand ceremony attended by family, friends and prominent names from politics and entertainment.

Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony (Via Instagram)
Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 6, 2026 14:13:05 IST

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Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony

The wedding of Disha Sharma, daughter of Rajat Sharma, took place on April 4, 2026, in Mumbai, drawing attention across the country. She tied the knot with Bengaluru-based lawyer Sudarshan M.J. in a grand ceremony attended by family, friends and prominent names from politics and entertainment.

The lavish celebration reflected the scale of a traditional big Indian wedding, with visuals from the ‘samahro’ quickly going viral online.

‘North Meets South’ Celebration With High-Profile Guests

Disha and Sudarshan’s wedding blended cultural traditions, with a South Indian ceremony honouring the groom’s Tamil Nadu roots. The festivities included a vibrant Sangeet, where well-known singers performed, and an emotional Vidai ceremony that struck a chord on social media.

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The guest list featured some of the country’s most influential names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the reception to bless the couple. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan and Raj Thackeray were also present.

From the film industry, stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan added glamour to the event. Others in attendance included Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and Ramesh Taurani.

Who Is Sudarshan M.J.?

Sudarshan M.J., now Rajat Sharma’s son-in-law, is a senior advocate who was born and brought up in Tamil Nadu. He shares a professional background with Disha, as both are legal professionals.

The couple met while working at a law firm and their relationship grew over time. After seeking their families’ approval, they decided to get married. Those close to them describe their bond as one built on mutual support, both in their personal lives and careers.

ALSO READ: Who Is Niranjan? Kannada Actor Who Played Darshan’s Brother in ‘Odeya’ Brutally Beaten, Smashed with Beer Bottles at 2 AM Near Bar in Bengaluru Bar Horror

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Tags: Disha Sharma weddingRajat SharmaRajat Sharma daughterSouth Indian ceremonySudarshan MJ

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Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony

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Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony
Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony
Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony
Meet Sudarshan M.J: Bengaluru-Based Lawyer Who Tied The Knot With Disha Sharma, Daughter Of Veteran Journalist Rajat Sharma In A Lavish Ceremony

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