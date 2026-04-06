LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Iran news aap Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Ahead of a crucial encounter between KKR and PBKS at the iconic Eden Gardens, a change in leadership mid-season could be expected in KKR with Rinku Singh taking over reigns from Ajinkya Rahane. With KKR winless in two games and Rahane’s form under scrutiny, the home side faces a must-win situation at Eden Gardens.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh (KKR)
Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh (KKR)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 6, 2026 13:48:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: After succumbing to consecutive defeats in the ongoing IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders will eye their first win as they are set to face off against Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have earned back-to-back wins as they are occupying the fourth spot in the table.

KKR, who are placed ninth in the table just above CSK, have a golden opportunity to kick off a winning momentum in front of their home crowd. 

KKR vs PBKS Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead?

Despite being one of India’s better captains in the current lot, Rahane’s decision in the two games has come under immense scrutiny. Also, he is on point with his ball-striking during the powerplay, however, he fails to get going post powerplay when the field is spread. Notably, the criticism of Rahane is surely getting under his skin as he recently labelled people as ‘jealous’ of him.

You Might Be Interested In

“My strike rate… I have the best strike rate so far, from 2023. People who are talking are probably not watching the game or have a certain agenda against me. They don’t like me playing. They don’t like to watch me play. The amount of success I’ve got, I guess they’re jealous about that,” Rahane told the reporters after the match.

Rahane also said that his intent at the crease was right, even if he didn’t always find rhythm, stressing that criticism comes from people who either misunderstand the game or expect a different style from him.

“My intent was there. Sometimes, as a batter, you don’t get the rhythm or the flow. People who are talking either don’t understand the game, or they want me to play a different kind of innings. They didn’t expect that Ajinkya Rahane would improve his game this much. I am happy they are talking about me, negative or positive. Let them talk. But partnering with Finn Allen, it has been very good. In the first six overs, you need to look to play fearless cricket with freedom. At times you will struggle, that’s okay, it’s important to accept,” he added.

Rinku Singh’s Takeover Inevitable?

The 26-year-old has been KKR’s answer to its finishing woes for a long time. A player batting at that position requires temperament to bat calmly, and Rinku is a proponent of that. Rinku also impressed with his captaincy when Rahane got hurt during the first match and couldn’t come in till the end of the match.  

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

KKR: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination unless there is an injury to any player at the last minute.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face During Lahore Qalandars Practice, Shaheen Afridi Rushes To Help | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026KKR vs PBKsPBKS vs KKR

RELATED News

‘Marriage Is Scary’: Pakistan Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq’s Viral Insta Post Fuels Divorce Rumours, Responds Amid Speculation

Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

Yesterday IPL Match: Sanjiv Goenka ‘Emotional’ Reaction Post LSG’s First Win In IPL 2026 Goes Viral | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks

WBJEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Application Process, Exam Date and Direct Apply Link

Amid AAP Demotion Row, Raghav Chadha’s ‘Never Outshine The Master’ Post Takes A Veiled Dig At Arvind Kejriwal?

Bomb Threat Mail Panic at Delhi University: Ramjas College & Miranda House Evacuated Amid Massive Security Sweep

Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Selection List and Admission Process and Key Updates

Ranveer Singh Sings Latoo as Shreya Ghosal Joins In, Fans Say ‘Nightingale Meets Powerhouse’ | Watch

Is Umairi Pakistani Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Trying To Download A 5-Minute 54-Second Video Could Land You In Jail Or Hacker’s Trap

Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS