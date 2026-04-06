2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch: New Base Premium Model, Vibrant Colour Options, And Enhanced Styling—Check All Updates And Price

The headline addition is the new Base Premium model, finished in Tarmac Black, which enhances the entry-level offering with a more elegant feel and enhanced usability. The updated motor bike now comes equipped with alloy wheels in place of spoke rims, a refreshed round halogen headlamp, and a Digi-analogue instrument cluster paired with rotary switchgear for a more intuitive interface. Other updates in the Royal Enfield 350 consist of stitched seat, a sporty grab rail, single-channel ABS, and a slip and assist clutch, features aimed at enhancing everyday riding comfort while keeping costs accessible.

For the top-end variant, the company has introduced two new colour shades, Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White, which is engineered to amplify the Hunter’s identity as a lifestyle-focused motor bike. The Mumbai Yellow shade channels the fast-paced, vibrant energy of city life, whereas the Moonshot White shade adopts a more artistic approach taking inspiration from celestial themes and storytelling elements.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Enfield said on the update that the Hunter 350 continues to resonate with a new generation of riders seeking simplicity, usability, and a strong sense of identity. The addition of the Base Premium variant, he noted, broadens accessibility while maintaining the motorcycle’s core appeal.

The booking and retail of the updated lineup will begin from 4th April 2026 across all the authorised dealership in India and the company’s official website.

The motorbike remains positioned as one of Royal Enfield’s most city-oriented bikes offering a blend of lightweight agility with modern-retro styling. With these updates, the brand aims to further expand its reach beyond metro cities into smaller towns and emerging markets.

The 2025 Hunter 350 retains its 349cc J-series engine which generates 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This motor is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and features a wet multi-plate clutch with slip-and-assist function.

Price

The ex-showroom price for the Base Premium offered in Tarmac Black is Rs 1.50 lakh while the top model offered in Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White is Rs 1.70 lakh.