Karishma Tanna Flaunts Baby Bump As She Announces Pregnancy, Shares Adorable Pictures With Husband Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna is all set to embrace a beautiful new chapter in her life—motherhood. The actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the joyous news that she is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera.

She delighted fans with a carousel of adorable pictures, where the couple is seen posing with tiny baby shoes and wearing caps labelled ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’.

Captioning the post, Karishma wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026,” subtly revealing the expected arrival of their baby. The couple began dating in 2021 and tied the knot on February 5 the following year.

Soon after, several friends from the industry flooded the comments section with love and congratulations. Khushi Kapoor dropped a heartfelt “Ahhh” along with multiple hearts. Notably, Karishma and Khushi are co-starring in the sequel to Mom (2017), which originally featured Khushi’s mother, the late legend Sridevi.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her excitement, while Dia Mirza commented, “Oh yay! Congratulations.” Other celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap, and Sonal Chauhan also extended their warm wishes.

The dreamy pregnancy shoot featured several heartwarming moments, including a close-up of tiny baby socks and Karishma proudly flaunting her baby bump. The couple, dressed in coordinated outfits, radiated joy as they celebrated the special milestone.

Karishma and Varun got married in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Known to keep their personal life largely private, they occasionally offer glimpses of their journey together on social media.

On the professional front, Karishma has been a part of popular shows like Naagin 3 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She also received critical acclaim for her performance in Scoop. Most recently, she was seen alongside Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae (2024).

As per reports, Karishma is currently filming the sequel to Mom, tentatively titled Mom 2, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Khushi Kapoor, under the direction of Girish Kohli.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Sings Latoo as Shreya Ghosal Joins In, Fans Say ‘Nightingale Meets Powerhouse’ | Watch