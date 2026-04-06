Ranveer Singh Sings Latoo as Shreya Ghosal Joins In, Fans Say ‘Nightingale Meets Powerhouse’ | Watch

The third anniversary celebration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), that took place over April 3 and 4, was a star-studded affair. Among the many videos of the who’s who of Bollywood, it was a fun interaction between Ranveer Singh and Shreya Ghoshal that caught the attention of fans. Ranveer Singh, who has been basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, attended the grand event in style. In a video shared by Shreya Ghosal, Ranveer could be heard singing Latoo from Ghajini. The ace singer seemed pleasantly surprised by Ranveer’s live singing and joined the actor.

What Did Shreya Ghosal Say?

The video was shared by Shreya on her Instagram handle and it was captioned, “Latoo latoo main uspe latoo.” In no time, the Dhurandhar star commented, “Hahahahaa ! Lattoo LATTOO LATTOO MAIN TUJH PE LATTOOOO”

In the video, he said that there’s one song that never makes it to her playlist but is his personal guilty pleasure. He added, “The first time I expressed this to her, she said, ‘you know what, even I love that song’.” Shreya then appreciated Ranveer’s music sense and asserted, “It’s a very rare song, not many people know it, but he does. Every song he knows by heart. What are you made up of?”

Another video shared by Shreya Ghosal’s team carried the same interaction and it mentioned, “Our Dhurandhar.” To this, the actor replied, “Hahahahaahah queen shreyaaaaa” while the actress noted, “How are you so sweet and yet so Dhurandhar on screen. You have my heart since the first time I met you a decade ago! Always humble always spreading joy! Dil se artist.”

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over their favourite duo. A person said, “When the Nightingale meets the Powerhouse.” Another individual added, “Unexpected. No one can beat this new ‘latoo’ version. Aag laga dii aag laga dii. Love it.”

About The Song Latoo

Featured in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, the song has been written by Prasoon Joshi and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, Pravin Mani. AR Rahman is the composer of the track and it featured late actor Jiah Khan.

Dhurandhar 2’s Massive Success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been going strong at the box office, minting more than Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh’s spy-thriller also features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide